Wins for Enterprise SC, Ogle CC and Lusignan CC

The Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club in association with East Coast Cricket Committee and D&E Tent Rental 10/10 competition got started last weekend with three matches at the Lusignan Community Centre ground. Enterprise defeated Mahaica Cavaliers by eight wickets. Batting first Mahaica Cavaliers were bowled out for 36 with Vivian Albert taking a hat-trick in his two overs. Enterprise then knock off the target in 6.3 overs for the loss of two wickets with Arif Habib unbeaten on 24.

In game two, Ogle CC got the better of Helena #1 and 2 by seven wickets. Helena #1 and 2 amassed 87 for 5 in their 10 overs with S. Khan scoring 41. Andre Gomes and A. Joseph picked up two wickets apiece. Ogle CC replied with 91 for 3 in 7.3 overs with Waslim Haslim scoring 36 and Anthony Ifill 34 not out. .

Host team Lusignan CC defeated Mahaica SC by nine wickets in game three. Mahaica SC were bowled out for 44 in nice overs, with Gajanand Suknanan and T. Motieram picking up three wickets for 10 runs and 2 for 7 runs respectively. In reply Lusignan CC won by five wickets.

Meanwhile, the other matches slated for the Enmore Community Centre ground were postponed due to the ground being affected by inclement weather.

Action continues this weekend with the final games of round one at the Enmore and Ogle Community Centre grounds. At Enmore, Match #1(11:00 hrs) – Golden Achievers vs Fairfield SC, Match #2 (1:00 PM) – Paradise SC vs Strathavon SC, Match #3 (3:00 PM) – Enmore CCCC vs Beehive SC; at Ogle Betterhope CC vs Goodhope SC (1:00 PM) and L.B.I vs Lusignan East (3:00 PM).