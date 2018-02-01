Latest update February 1st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

United We Stand CC equip members for 2018 season

Feb 01, 2018 Sports 0

United We Stand CC President Franklin Wilson (right) handing over a set of wheels and tyres to Andrew Hicks in the presence of other recipients and club Vice President, Joseph Britton.

Members of United We Stand Cycle Club were recipients of a number of items in time for the start of the new cycling season which pedaled off last weekend with races on Saturday and Sunday.
President of the club, Franklin Wilson last week handed over the items which included wheels, cassettes, chains, tyres, tubes, water bottles and gels to some of the riders. He informed that it was the tradition of the club to equip riders with the requisite tools in order to succeed in the sport.
Also benefitting was Alanzo Ambrose, a member of Team Alanis Cycle Club. The United members benefiting were Briton John, Andrew and David Hicks, Shaquelle Agard, Albert Philander, Deeraj Garbarran, Raphael Leung and Silvio Inniss.
Wilson encouraged the recipients ensure that discipline is the watch word in whatever they do in training and competition. He also reminded them that the club will continue to invest in their development.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50 Festival Shiv, Permaul, Bishoo, Shepherd spearhead Jaguars to 35-run win over Kent

Regional Super50 Festival Shiv, Permaul, Bishoo, Shepherd spearhead...

Feb 01, 2018

By Sean Devers in Antigua In association with Vnet Communications, Bounty Farm, Noble House Seafoods & Playter’s Enterprise Four-time Regional Four-Day defending Champions Guyana Jaguars beat...
Read More
United We Stand CC equip members for 2018 season

United We Stand CC equip members for 2018 season

Feb 01, 2018

RHTY&SC congratulates quartet on Berbice Under-15 Selection

RHTY&SC congratulates quartet on Berbice...

Feb 01, 2018

Reliance Hustlers capture four-team 10/10 trophy

Reliance Hustlers capture four-team 10/10 trophy

Feb 01, 2018

Magnum “Mash Cup” futsal competition launched Over $800,000 in cash prizes on offer

Magnum “Mash Cup” futsal competition launched...

Feb 01, 2018

Wins for Enterprise SC, Ogle CC and Lusignan CC

Wins for Enterprise SC, Ogle CC and Lusignan CC

Feb 01, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]