United We Stand CC equip members for 2018 season

Latest update February 1st, 2018 12:59 AM
Members of United We Stand Cycle Club were recipients of a number of items in time for the start of the new cycling season which pedaled off last weekend with races on Saturday and Sunday.
President of the club, Franklin Wilson last week handed over the items which included wheels, cassettes, chains, tyres, tubes, water bottles and gels to some of the riders. He informed that it was the tradition of the club to equip riders with the requisite tools in order to succeed in the sport.
Also benefitting was Alanzo Ambrose, a member of Team Alanis Cycle Club. The United members benefiting were Briton John, Andrew and David Hicks, Shaquelle Agard, Albert Philander, Deeraj Garbarran, Raphael Leung and Silvio Inniss.
Wilson encouraged the recipients ensure that discipline is the watch word in whatever they do in training and competition. He also reminded them that the club will continue to invest in their development.
Feb 01, 2018By Sean Devers in Antigua In association with Vnet Communications, Bounty Farm, Noble House Seafoods & Playter’s Enterprise Four-time Regional Four-Day defending Champions Guyana Jaguars beat...
Feb 01, 2018
Feb 01, 2018
Feb 01, 2018
Feb 01, 2018
Feb 01, 2018
Mr. Jagdeo has gone on the offensive with the announcement that there will be a judicial inquiry into the crime vortex that... more
I do not know whether to scream or to cry. I do not know which is worse, the terrifying robbery of the visually impaired... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Not for the first time, the Organization of American States (OAS) is in danger of reinforcing the widely-held... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]