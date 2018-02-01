United We Stand CC equip members for 2018 season

Members of United We Stand Cycle Club were recipients of a number of items in time for the start of the new cycling season which pedaled off last weekend with races on Saturday and Sunday.

President of the club, Franklin Wilson last week handed over the items which included wheels, cassettes, chains, tyres, tubes, water bottles and gels to some of the riders. He informed that it was the tradition of the club to equip riders with the requisite tools in order to succeed in the sport.

Also benefitting was Alanzo Ambrose, a member of Team Alanis Cycle Club. The United members benefiting were Briton John, Andrew and David Hicks, Shaquelle Agard, Albert Philander, Deeraj Garbarran, Raphael Leung and Silvio Inniss.

Wilson encouraged the recipients ensure that discipline is the watch word in whatever they do in training and competition. He also reminded them that the club will continue to invest in their development.