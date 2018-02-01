Latest update February 1st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Scores turn up for job fair at WCD

Feb 01, 2018 News 0

Interested persons at the job fair yesterday

A job fair hosted by the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) Chamber of Commerce saw scores of residents of Patentia and surrounding areas being hired on-the-spot yesterday.
The initiative, hosted at the Patentia Tarmac, West Coast Demerara, aimed to provide a total of 807 jobs in various fields from several private and public bodies.
Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Edward Boyer described the career fair as the first of many to come.
“This event is to get people back to work and we will not end here. We are starting here. If it’s 1200 people here today and 800 jobs, trust me, we will be back. This is an ongoing initiative and we will keep it at all the estates. It will not only be specific to the estates,” Boyer noted.
Vice-President of the Region Three Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Amanda Tewari commended the PSC and the companies for investing in the initiative, since it will aid in reducing unemployment in the region. President of the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce, Deodat Indar shared similar sentiments and encouraged the participants to be diligent upon being hired.
“Give them a good day’s work for a good day’s earning. It is only fair you do that because you do not want to be reemployed and then you get fired for not performing,” Indar encouraged.
Meanwhile, several residents expressed their opinions about the job fair.
Patentia resident, Anicia Williams said, “I think this is a great opportunity to provide jobs for the Guyanese people, especially for youths, since jobs are really hard to get in Guyana. I just think this is a great opportunity.”
“I am happy, because with the estate closed down and everything that’s going on right now, it’s a bit hard to get jobs. Not everyone has a sound education; some people drop out. So I think this is nice what is going on right now,” said Feroz Hussain.
Among the companies hiring persons were Roraima Airways, the Guyana Defence Force, Gafoors and Banks DIH to name a few. Similar one-day job fairs will be held in other communities across the country during the year.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50 Festival Shiv, Permaul, Bishoo, Shepherd spearhead Jaguars to 35-run win over Kent

Regional Super50 Festival Shiv, Permaul, Bishoo, Shepherd spearhead...

Feb 01, 2018

By Sean Devers in Antigua In association with Vnet Communications, Bounty Farm, Noble House Seafoods & Playter’s Enterprise Four-time Regional Four-Day defending Champions Guyana Jaguars beat...
Read More
United We Stand CC equip members for 2018 season

United We Stand CC equip members for 2018 season

Feb 01, 2018

RHTY&SC congratulates quartet on Berbice Under-15 Selection

RHTY&SC congratulates quartet on Berbice...

Feb 01, 2018

Reliance Hustlers capture four-team 10/10 trophy

Reliance Hustlers capture four-team 10/10 trophy

Feb 01, 2018

Magnum “Mash Cup” futsal competition launched Over $800,000 in cash prizes on offer

Magnum “Mash Cup” futsal competition launched...

Feb 01, 2018

Wins for Enterprise SC, Ogle CC and Lusignan CC

Wins for Enterprise SC, Ogle CC and Lusignan CC

Feb 01, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]