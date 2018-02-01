Scores turn up for job fair at WCD

A job fair hosted by the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) Chamber of Commerce saw scores of residents of Patentia and surrounding areas being hired on-the-spot yesterday.

The initiative, hosted at the Patentia Tarmac, West Coast Demerara, aimed to provide a total of 807 jobs in various fields from several private and public bodies.

Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Edward Boyer described the career fair as the first of many to come.

“This event is to get people back to work and we will not end here. We are starting here. If it’s 1200 people here today and 800 jobs, trust me, we will be back. This is an ongoing initiative and we will keep it at all the estates. It will not only be specific to the estates,” Boyer noted.

Vice-President of the Region Three Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Amanda Tewari commended the PSC and the companies for investing in the initiative, since it will aid in reducing unemployment in the region. President of the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce, Deodat Indar shared similar sentiments and encouraged the participants to be diligent upon being hired.

“Give them a good day’s work for a good day’s earning. It is only fair you do that because you do not want to be reemployed and then you get fired for not performing,” Indar encouraged.

Meanwhile, several residents expressed their opinions about the job fair.

Patentia resident, Anicia Williams said, “I think this is a great opportunity to provide jobs for the Guyanese people, especially for youths, since jobs are really hard to get in Guyana. I just think this is a great opportunity.”

“I am happy, because with the estate closed down and everything that’s going on right now, it’s a bit hard to get jobs. Not everyone has a sound education; some people drop out. So I think this is nice what is going on right now,” said Feroz Hussain.

Among the companies hiring persons were Roraima Airways, the Guyana Defence Force, Gafoors and Banks DIH to name a few. Similar one-day job fairs will be held in other communities across the country during the year.