Reliance Hustlers capture four-team 10/10 trophy

Led by an entertaining 82 from former senior Essequibo inter-county batsman Narindra Madholall, Reliance Hustlers defeated Bush Lot Trendsetters by seven wickets to capture the four-team trophy on Sunday at the Reliance Sports Club ground, Essequibo Coast.
The left-handed Madholall slammed 12 towering sixes and a four as his team managed 136-2 with two balls to spare in response to Bush Lot Trendsetters 131-4 from the allotted overs.
Madholall, the younger brother of ex-Guyana youth cricketers Rovendra and Shivanandan (deceased), opened the batting and anchored his side’s chase.
Former Guyana under-17 player Nathan Persaud hit an attractive 65 which contained seven sixes and three fours for the runner up team. Earlier, Hustlers whipped Reliance Veterans by nine wickets, while Bush Lot Trendsetters trounced Cotton Field Stickers by eight wickets.
During the presentation, organiser Trevis Simon thanked the teams for their participation and the fans for coming out and showed their support, including two female teams. He also expressed his gratitude to J&P Supermarket for donating the winning trophy.
The day’s event was hosted by Reliance Sports Ground Development Committee which is also managed by Simon. Simon stated funds were raised to help erect both female and male washroom facilities at the venue.
Madholall was named man-of-the-match for his flamboyant innings and was also given a trophy for being the best batsman. Off-spinner Leroy Roopchand copped the trophy for the best bowler of day, having snared 4-8 against Cotton Field Stickers.

