Regional Super50 Festival Shiv, Permaul, Bishoo, Shepherd spearhead Jaguars to 35-run win over Kent

By Sean Devers in Antigua

Four-time Regional Four-Day defending Champions Guyana Jaguars beat English County Kent by 35 runs in the opening round of the Regional Super50 Festival at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium yesterday.

A resolute 67 from veteran Shiv Chanderpaul, who shared in a 53-run fourth wicket stand with Raymon Reifer (16) and 58 for fifth with Anthony Bramble (39) and a rear guard 38 from Sherfane Rutherford rallied the Jaguars to a disappointing 233 all out.

The 43-year-old Chanderpaul hit five fours and a six in his 101-ball innings, while Bramble’s 34-ball 39 was decorated with three fours and two sixes. Rutherford hit two sixes and a four in his 38 from 44 balls but nobody pushed on to get a big score.

Seamers Mitchell Claydon (5-30), Ivan Thomas (2-62) and Will Gidman (2-37) did the bulk of the damage for Kent, who made their Regional 50-over debut last year.

Kent, in reply, were bowled out for 198 with 21 balls to spare despite a 73 ball 55 from Zak Crawley who shared in 58-run first wicket stand with Daniel Bell-Drummond (28). But only Sean Dickson (34) offered any resistance to the spin of Veerasammy Permaul (4-46), Davendra Bishoo (3-34) and pacer Romario Shepherd (2-43) as they lost their last nine wickets for 79 runs.

When Kent began their reply, Bell-Drummond hammered Shepherd past mid-on for four before a dismissive hook raced to the square-leg boundary as he and Crawley provided a firm foundation with both batsmen scoring freely and taking a liking to pacer Shepherd.

Just when the openers seemed set for big scores, Bell-Drummond was bowled by Permaul for 28 to leave Kent on 58-1 to bring Dickson to the crease.

Crawley smashed Permaul through point for four, while Dickson danced into Bishoo and hit him over cover.

But Bishoo and Permaul kept things tight before Permaul was rewarded with the scalp of Dickson after a partnership of 61 to leave the score 119-2 as the spinners began to pull things back.

When Crawley was bowled by Bishoo for an even fifty and Adam Rouse was run out for a duck as both wickets fell at 129, Jaguars were right back in the game.

Bishoo soon struck again when he bowled Will Gidman (16) and all of a sudden the pendulum had swung Guyana’s way with Kent slipping to 148-5.

It was soon 153-6 when Alex Blake (9) was sent packing by Bishoo and with 10 overs left, the required rate had climbed to seven runs per over with four wickets in hand and 70 needed a couple of ‘tight’ overs from Shepherd and Reifer kept the shackles.

Permaul was brought back and James Tredwell (10) missed a mighty swing and was bowled at 169-7, while Imran Qayyum (4) was stumped by Bramble off Permaul at 175-8.

A diving catch at cover by Leon Johnson off Shepherd’s bowling accounted for Calum Haggett (16) and at 183-9 and the required rate close to 10 Kent had squandered a very good position.

Earlier, Kent opted to bowl on a seaming track which looked more like a Test pitch than one prepared for a 50-over game and 35-year-old Claydon and Thomas, who got one to bounce awkwardly to Chanderpaul and floored him, both began with maidens.

Shimron Hetymergot going with an off-driven boundary when Claydon over-pitched in the third over and hammered Thomas for three more boundaries as he counter-attacked the short lifting deliveries on a spongy outfield.

But when on 19 from just 18 balls and fighting fire with fire he hooked the lively Thomas to short mid-wicket at 31-1.

Chanderpaul Hemraj (0) fended at short ball and popped a return catch to Claydon, who produced prodigious lateral movement off the seam.

Without addition to the score Johnson (0) got one that left him from Claydon and was taken at slip as two wickets fell at 33 in sultry conditions.

Reifer joined the experienced Chanderpaul who was weathering the early storm with resolute batting.

The pair brought up the 50 from 86 balls and Chanderpaul edged a cut over the slips and gloriously cut Thomas behind point in the same over to move into the 30s.

Off-spinner Tredwell, who played the last of his two Tests against West Indies in 2015, was bang on target and operated with plenty of guile before Chanderpaul, who revels in such situations, swept him fine for four.

Reifer was looking more and more comfortable with each ball he faced and slowly but surely the partnership between the past and present Test left-handers, began to gain momentum and reached 50 from 98 balls.

But shortly after Reifer (16) fell to Gidman to leave the Jaguars on 88-4 in 25 overs.

The pugnacious Bramble joined Chanderpaul, who edged Gidman to third man to post his 25th regional one-day fifty from 86 balls.

Left-arm spinner Qayyum was introduced in the 29th over and Bramble clobbered him for four while Chanderpaul swept him for four more.

Bramble pulled Haggett four before he got one that jagged back and kept a trifle low and was LBW for 39 at 146-5 before Chanderpaul was trapped LBW to Gidman eight runs later.

Paul (16) was caught behind at 176-7 off Thomas, who was hooked for six by Rutherford. Shepherd (14) was next to go when he missed a big swing and was bowled by Claydon 218-9.

Bishoo (5*) and Permaul, who was last out for nine off Claydon, added 15 for the last wicket before Permaul tried to clear long-on and was caught to give Claydon his fifth wicket.

SCOREBOARD

JAGUARS

S Hetmyer c Haggett b Thomas 19

S Chanderpaul lbw b Gidman 67

C Hemraj c & b Claydon 0

*L Johnson c &b Claydon 0

R Reifer c Haggett b Gidma 16

+A Bramble lbw b Haggett 39

S Rutherford c Crawley b Claydon 24

K Paul c wkp Rouse b Thomas 9

R Shepherd b Claydon 29

V Permaul c Crawley b Claydon 4

D Bishoo not out 9

Extras (lb6, w7, nb4) 17

TOTAL (all out, 49 overs) 233

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-33, 3-33, 4-89,

5-147, 6-155, 7-177, 8-215, 9-219, 10-233.

Bowlers: Claydon 10-1-31-5, Thomas 10-1-62-2,

Haggett 9-0-25-1, Tredwell 10-0-46-0,

Gidman 8-0-37-2, Qayyum 2-0-26-0.

KENT

D Bell-Drummond b Permaul 28

Z Crawley b Bishoo 60

S Dickson c Paul b Permaul 29

*W Gidman c & b Bishoo 16

+A Rouse run out 0

A Blake lbw b Bishoo 9

C Haggett c Johnson b Shepherd 16

J Tredwell b Permaul 10

I Qayyum st Bramble b Permaul 4

M Claydon not out 11

I Thomas b Shepherd 6

Extras (lb2, w7) 9

TOTAL (all out, 46.3 overs) 198

Fall of wickets: 1-58, 2-119, 3-129, 4-129,

5-148, 6-153, 7-169, 8-175, 9-183, 10-198.

Bowling: Shepherd 8.3-0-43-2, Paul 9-1-30-0,

Reifer 9-0-43-0, Permaul 10-0-46-4,

Bishoo 10-1-34-3.

Result: Jaguars won by 35 runs.

Toss: Jaguars.

Umpires: Danesh Ramdhani, Zahid Bassarath.