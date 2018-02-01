Pastor wife keep he mouth running

Dem boys seh



A Pastor go to the dentist for a set of false teeth. De first Sunday after he get he new teeth, he talk for only eight minutes. De second Sunday, he talk for ten minutes. De next Sunday, he talk for 2 hours and 48 minutes.

De congregation had to mob him to get him down from the pulpit. Then dem ask him what happened.

The Pastor explain that de first Sunday his gums hurt so bad he couldn’t talk fuh more than eight minutes. De second Sunday his gums hurt too much to talk for more than 10 minutes. But, the third Sunday, he put his wife’s teeth in by mistake and he couldn’t shut up.

Dem boys planning to hire that woman to deal wid Exxon. If dem can’t get de woman, dem gun tek she teeth. Exxon is a company that don’t listen; all dem doing is conning poor countries. That woman teeth gun be necessary. If de woman not available dem boys got to tek de teeth and give Trotty.

Once he start talk, Exxon got to listen. Dem mustn’t get in a word sideways. That way Guyana gun get de best oil contract. Of course, wid dem teeth dem boys gun hear everything wha Exxon doing. Dem gun also know wha going on at de Georgetown Public Hospital.

Is long now people talking bout de treatment dem does get at de Georgetown Public Hospital. This is de same hospital that got people who complain that dem ain’t getting good pay. Dem is de same nurses who cry tears bucket a drop when dem fail de exam.

Yesterday, dem boys read a letter and dem shame. People does talk bout Guyanese hospitality, but it look like when you go to de hospital you is either out of Guyana or de people is not Guyanese. Dem is neither courteous or hospitable.

A doctor who does wuk in England, but who is a Guyanese who wuk at de same Georgetown Hospital, had a brother who was sick and deh in de hospital. De treatment that this sick man get was wuss than wha de devil does give people in hell. Imagine de man fall pun de floor and de nurse got de nerve to tell de man family how he ain’t been long pun de floor.

Dem boys know which ward it happen; dem know that de hospital know de nurses who wuk pun that ward and dem know that if dem knock off dem nurse, all of dem gun cry how dem sorry and how dem got children to feed and how dem nah gun do it again.

Is nuff people does complain bout de hospital. That mean either all dem nurse does treat dem patient bad or de hospital ain’t got control over wha does happen in dem ward. If that is a hospital that suppose to care people, that section wha de doctor write about is a don’t care section.

Talk half and watch how things does get expose.