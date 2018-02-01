No bail for miner on ganja trafficking charge

A West Ruimveldt man who allegedly claimed he was keeping a quantity of marijuana for his friend, was yesterday charged and remanded to prison for the offence.

Thirty-nine-year-old Randy Grant, of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge against him read that on January 29, at West Ruimveldt, he had in his possession 704 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne, objected to bail being granted to the defendant, citing the serious nature of the offence, the penalty the charge attracts and the prevalence of the offence.

Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on the day in question, police carried out a search at Lot 72 West Ruimveldt where Grant resides.

While searching the front of the premises, police found a black, bulky plastic bag concealed under a plant. Upon examining the bag, a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be narcotics, was observed inside.

The defendant was then arrested and he gave the police an oral statement saying “Is nah me own. I just keeping it for my friend Red Man.” The man’s attorney told the court that Grant has no knowledge of the marijuana. She added that her client cannot read and when arrested he was given a piece of paper to sign.

The Prosecutor’s objection was upheld by the Magistrate and the defendant was remanded to prison. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 28.