Magnum “Mash Cup” futsal competition launched Over $800,000 in cash prizes on offer

The inaugural Magnum ‘Mash Cup” futsal tournament sponsored by Ansa Mcal Trading Company was launched yesterday at the Windjammer International Restaurant and Bar.

The competition, which kicks off this Saturday at National Gymnasium, will feature a total of 32 teams vying for the top prize of $400,000. Twenty-four of the 32 teams will be in action on the opening night which will account for 12 anticipated showdowns.

This futsal competition is projected to be action packed with participation from the best street teams based in Georgetown, Linden, West Demerara, East Coast and Berbice with eight days of competition over the next two and a half weeks.

Among the notable teams slated to compete are Gold is Money, Sparta Boss, Back Circle, Future Stars, Bent Street, Leopold Street, Albouystown-A, Tigerbay, New Market Street, Broad Street, North East La Penitence, Channel-9 Warriors, Tucville, California Square, Showstoppers, MBK All-Stars, NK Ballers, Swag Entertainment, Ol Skool Ballers, Mocha, Buxton Diamond, YMCA and Ansa All-Stars.

The runners-up of the tournament will receive $200,000, third place $150,000 and fourth $50,000.

According to spokesperson of Legacy Entertainment, Esan Griffith, “The mash classic is going to be a real classical showdown. We (legacy) have really dug deep despite the challenges faced and we hope to achieve one of our aims, which is bringing together communities through football.”

Brand Manager of Magnum, Edison Jefford, noted that in keeping with Guyana’s Mashramani period, the “Mash Cup” will be a bacchanal tournament of sorts with entertainment that has never been seen at the local futsal arena. Determine Immortal Sound along with DJ “Father Moey” will provide the game days’ entertainment.

Meanwhile, Brian Smith, Representative of the National Sports Commission (NSC), said, “The NSC is pleased to be associated with the tournament… These tournaments are fertile ground for grassroot development.”