Local officials to officiate in Caribbean Club Championship

Two locally-based FIFA referees have been appointed match officials for the Caribbean Club championship held in Trinidad and Tobago from yesterday to February 4.

Guyana’s Gladwyn Johnson and Kevin Stephens are among 12 match officials appointed by the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) to serve at the event.

In an invited comment, Johnson said he was happy for his first appointment of 2018: “I really appreciate this appointment. It’s always a pleasure to officiate, doing what I love… I’m looking forward to having a wonderful tournament officiating as I strive for excellence as I go along in my refereeing career.”

Stephens, for his part, considers this appointment as a step to achieve his goal of officiating at the FIFA World Cup: “I will continue to strive for excellence and to develop an attitude and habit to that of a professional referee since my goal is to officiate at the FIFA world cup. With this, I’m hoping to pave the way for other young aspiring referees to follow in my footsteps and bring more glory to our beautiful Guyana.”

Among the other match officials include representatives from Jamaica, Mexico, St. Kitts and Nevis, Cuba, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America, Cayman Islands, Curaçao and El Salvador.

Johnson and Stephens are among eight locally-based FIFA-accredited match officials retained by CONCACAF for 2018 – three male and one female referee along with four Assistant Referees. The lone female official, Maurees Skeete, is listed as a CONCACAF Tier 2 referee. Johnson maintained his status in the CONCACAF Targeted Advanced Referee Program (TARP), while Stephens regained his status as a CONCACAF Tier 2 Assistant Referee and Sherwin Moore maintained his status as a CONCACAF Tier 3 referee.

According to Stanley Lancaster, Head of Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Refereeing Department, the list of referees re-nominated to the FIFA 2018 panel is encouraging. However, he was disappointed that it also signals a reduction to the number of locally-based FIFA-accredited match officials: “The team of re-nominated referees has been consistent in their performance over the past year and signals the confidence the governing body has in the locally-based match officials.

The total list of re-nominated referees are:

MALE REFEREES

Sherwin Moore

Gladwyn Johnson

Sherwin Johnson

MALE ASSISTANT REFEREES

Venton Mars

Kevin Stephens

Trevor Porter

Kleon Lindey

FEMALE REFEREE

Maurees Skeete

(GFF release)