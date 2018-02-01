Lawyer freed of causing death charge

…after prosecution fails to prove case

Presiding Magistrate Allan Wilson yesterday dismissed the matter against Attorney-at-law Keisha Chase, who was on trial for causing death by dangerous driving.

The ruling came two days after the prosecution was ordered to close its case due to missing testimony.

Yesterday when the matter was called, the Magistrate told the court that the prosecution was unable to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt; hence, he did not find that a prima facie case had been established against Chase for the offence.

Chase was before the court for causing the death of 47-year-old Julian Leitch. It is alleged that on November 10, 2015, at Duncan Street, Georgetown, Chase drove motorcar PRR 8181 in a manner dangerous to the public and caused the death of Leitch, of Lot ‘C’ Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park.

On February 28, 2016 the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had advised that charges be brought against the attorney for the offence of causing death.

The matter was prosecuted by Police Prosecutors Shawn Gonsalves and Vishnu Hunt.

According to information, Leitch died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

It was reported that the now dead man had left his home to see the annual Diwali Motorcade when he was struck down near Survival Supermarket at Vlissengen Road and Duncan Street.

He sustained a fractured skull and a broken neck.

The police in a statement had said that the driver of the car was proceeding at a normal rate of speed. It said that the female driver suddenly saw the pedestrian in the centre of the road in front of her car. Because of the closeness he was struck down.

The driver is reported to have rushed the injured man to the hospital after the accident.

Chase was represented by Attorneys Mark Waldron and Roger Yearwood.

The lawyers had told the court that after receiving statements in the matter, they observed several inaccuracies. Yearwood had made a no-case submission, stating that the prosecution had failed to prove the key elements of the charge.