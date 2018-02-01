Latest update February 1st, 2018 12:59 AM

Gunman shoots at restaurant customer

Feb 01, 2018

– flees with $6,000 and documents

An Eccles, East Bank Demerara civil engineer was shot at by a robber who had trailed him to a Robb Street restaurant, at around 14.00 hrs yesterday.
Police said that the bandit relieved Cy Rodrigues, 38, of a bag containing $6,000 and documents.
It appears that the robber, who reportedly fled in a car, believed that Rodrigues was in possession of a large sum of cash, since the civil engineer had visited a commercial bank and a business entity, before entering the restaurant.
Police said that Rodrigues had arrived at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport. He then hired a friend’s taxi and headed to Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, where he uplifted $1M from the Republic Bank branch that is located there. The men then travelled to Gafoor’s at Houston, East Bank Demerara, where Rodrigues transacted business.
Afterwards, they went to the Robb Street restaurant.
As Rodrigues was sitting with his haversack on a chair, a gunman entered and grabbed the haversack.
Rodrigues held onto his haversack, but was forced to release it after the robber shot at him. The bullet pierced a nearby wall.
The robber then entered the passenger side of a silver-grey car, which raced away east up Robb Street.
Police recovered a .32 shell at the scene.
Video footage on social media indicated that the restaurant is equipped with closed circuit television cameras.

