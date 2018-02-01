DPP recommends rape charge for Turkeyen cops

Latest update February 1st, 2018 12:59 AM
The two constables who allegedly raped a woman at the Turkeyen Police Station on New Year’s Day are to be charged.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) handed down the recommendation yesterday after police returned the case file.
It is alleged that the woman visited the Turkeyen Police Station to make a report against someone who had allegedly threatened to kill her and her family. After making the report, she allegedly asked to use the washroom. It was then that the policemen reportedly followed the woman and sexually assaulted her.
However, the accused reportedly told investigators that the sex was consensual, and that they had negotiated to pay $10,000 each. They claimed that the woman accused them of rape after they refused to pay her.
The alleged victim had also told investigators that relatives of the two policemen had offered her $40,000 to drop the complaint.
It was also alleged that the offer was made at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Investigators were also told that a policewoman from the Force’s Sexual Offences Unit was present when the offer was made.
