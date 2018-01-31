Carjackers abandoned vehicle at roadblock

Four gunmen, working in pairs, hijacked two Toyota Premio motorcars after pretending to be passengers and hiring two taxi drivers on Monday night from different taxi bases. The police are now trying to identify the carjackers.

The victims have been identified as Harry Narine, 45, of Lot 254 Zeelugt New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, and Jailall Mahadeo, 30, of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara.

Narine was robbed of his Toyota Premio motorcar, bearing registration number PSS 9929 around 21:30 hrs while Mahadeo’s Toyota Premio vehicle, PNN 1952 was stolen around 22:30 hrs.

According to information received, two suspects approached Narine at a taxi base in Zeelugt where he worked, and hired him to go into the scheme.

As the men were heading into the scheme, the passenger in the back seat of the car reportedly placed a gun to the victim’s head when they had reached an isolated area while the suspect in the front passenger seat ordered that he exited the car.

Kaieteur News was informed that when the victim exited the car, the two men began beating him with the gun and kicking him before throwing him into a trench nearby. They then fled the scene with the victim’s car and his belongings inside.

A police source said that Narine made it out of the trench and went to the station to make a report. No one has been arrested as yet.

Mahadeo was also hired from a taxi base located on De Willem Public Road by two men to go into Cornelia Ida New Scheme. On arrival at the destination, the victim was held at gunpoint and ordered out of his vehicle.

The police said that the suspects, in making their escape with Mahadeo’s car, encountered a police roadblock at Den Amstel Police Station and immediately change direction. The cops noticed this and immediately followed them.

The suspects, upon noticing that they were being followed, abandoned the vehicle and fled into some bushes and escaped.

Investigations are ongoing.