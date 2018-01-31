DPP recommends rape charge for City police

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended charges for the City Constable accused of having sexual intercourse with a juvenile detainee on August last year.

The City Constable is now to be charged with rape of a child under 16 years based on legal advice from the DPP.

The lance corporal attached to the City Constabulary was caught having sex with a 15-year-old boy after he was detained for loitering.

In the statement, he gave to a City Constable, the juvenile, of no fixed place of abode, said he was arrested on August 22, for loitering and placed on the prisoner’s bench at the Regent Street Enquiries Outpost at City Hall.

He alleged that at around 23:00 hrs, a male constable took over, and about 02:30 hrs, the constable woke him and told him to lie on his back, which he did.

Shortly after, the male rank told him to stand by the washroom. Another rank then came in and requested a firearm, which the first rank handed over. The two men sat watching a movie for awhile.

Eventually, the officer with the firearm left, while the other returned and unbuttoned the juvenile’s pants, placed a condom on the juvenile’s privates and let the teen have sex with him.

According to the teen’s statement, the officer who had collected the firearm returned shortly after.

The rank allegedly pointed to the teen and said that he would “speak to me seriously in the morning.’

It was this same rank that stated that he saw the incident. He alleged that he was sitting at his desk when he heard someone moaning.

He peeped through a vent and saw his colleague, a Lance Corporal, having sex with the prisoner. After, the lance corporal went to the washroom with a condom he had removed from the teen’s privates.

The rank then reported the matter.

According to the report seen by Kaieteur News, the accused confirmed that a juvenile was in custody while he was on duty. He said that at around 06:50 hrs the following day, he handed over duty to a woman constable and it was at around 11:30 hrs that he received a telephone call in which he was told of the allegation, and that he must report to the investigative section immediately.

A report on the matter concluded that “the testimony of the rank should be relied upon; due to the fact that the victim substantiated that he and Lance Corporal (name given) were involved in buggery.”

“A confrontation was not done, since the VC did not return to the Investigation Section and numerous efforts were made to locate him but to no avail,” the report stated.

“This is not the first time that Lance Corporal (name given) was accused of being involved in sexual activities with a juvenile in the Regent Street outpost. In fact, in 2016, he was accused of having sexual intercourse with a juvenile prisoner.

At the time, the said Lance Corporal was in charge of the Regent Street Outpost. The matter was dropped because the victim decided not to pursue the matter.”