RHTY&SC congratulates quartet on Berbice Under-15 Selection

‘The Management and Members of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS with great pride would like to congratulate our four members who were selected on the Berbice Under-15 Team for the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board Inter-county Under-15 Championship,’ the club stated in a release. ‘We are delighted that the hard work of Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandian and Matthew Pattaya has been rewarded.’

‘The four players are the products of our Cricket Development programme and massive investment into the development of each one of our members. Since our formation in 1990, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club has produced a total of 105 cricketers for Berbice at all levels. We produced our first Berbice Cricketers in 1995 when Neil Williams and Ingram Dey played for Berbice Under-19 Team. Over the years, players like Assad and Abdel Fudadin, Royston and Esuan Crandon, Shawn Grant, Clinton Pestano, Shemaine Campbelle, Shawn Pereira, Eon Hooper and Kevlon Anderson have made us very proud and we are totally confident that Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandian and Matthew Pattaya would continue this rich tradition of success.’

‘There has been no magic trick to our success but each one of our members are taught that success is only achieved through sheer hard work, dedication, faith in the God you believe in, personal discipline and a desire to be the best. We would like to encourage them to perform to the best of their ability, so that they can be considered for selection to the Guyana Under-15 Team. Special wishes to the Management and other members of the Berbice Team and it is our hope that you would return home with the Championship.’

The Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would like to also express gratitude to the official sponsor of our Under-15 Team Farfan & Mendes Ltd for the major role they have played in nurturing the four players. The Company’s investment has allowed all our Under-15 to play the fame of cricket without worrying about the expenses. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would like to acknowledge the contribution of the four cricketers’ parents who attend matches on a regular basis to support their sons and the tireless efforts of our cricket Manager Ravindranauth Kissoonlall. The Management of the Club would like to reassure all of our members that we would continue to work beyond the call of duty to make sure that they fulfill their full potential on and off the cricket field.