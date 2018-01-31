Latest update January 31st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Launch on today

Jan 31, 2018 Sports 0

-teams asked to send a representative

Organisers of the inaugural Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Classic, which is being held in collaboration with Legacy Promotions, will be launched today, at the Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine located on Queen Street, Kitty, starting at 11:00 hrs. Each team is asked to send one representative to today’s launch to acquire any additional information.
According to a release from the Organisers, twenty-four of the top futsal teams have been invited to participate in the competition which will see over $800,000 in prize monies and trophies being distributed to the winners, along with prizes for outstanding individual performances.
The Mash Cup tournament will commence this Saturday at the National Gymnasium.
The winning team will receive $400,000 + Trophy, runner-up $200,000 + Trophy, third place $100,000 + Trophy and fourth place $50,000.
Among the teams invited are: West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Sparta Boss, Leopold Street, Tiger Bay, Albouystown A&B, Sophia, Tucville, North Ruimveldt, Future Stars, Back Circle, Old Skool Ballers, Broad Street, Channel Nine Warriors, North East La Penitence, New Market Street, Alexander Village, West Back Road, Festival City, California Square among others.

More in this category

Sports

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone …Several teams under pressure to stay in contention

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank...

Jan 31, 2018

-play resumes this evening at 19:00hrs When play in the 4th Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone resumes this evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, teams such as...
Read More
GBTI sponsors RHTY&SC Annual Inter-Secondary School Tapeball Competition

GBTI sponsors RHTY&SC Annual Inter-Secondary...

Jan 31, 2018

RHTY&SC congratulates quartet on Berbice Under-15 Selection

RHTY&SC congratulates quartet on Berbice...

Jan 31, 2018

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee brings to Guyana its first “Triple Crown” C/ships

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee brings to Guyana...

Jan 31, 2018

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Launch on today

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Launch on today

Jan 31, 2018

Regional Super50… Jaguars begin campaign against Kent today

Regional Super50… Jaguars begin campaign...

Jan 31, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Exxon 50% is unencumbered

    Those who are calling for a more balanced view of the Production Sharing Agreement between Exxon Mobil and Guyana are really... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]