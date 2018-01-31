Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Launch on today

-teams asked to send a representative

Organisers of the inaugural Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Classic, which is being held in collaboration with Legacy Promotions, will be launched today, at the Windjammer International Hotel & Cuisine located on Queen Street, Kitty, starting at 11:00 hrs. Each team is asked to send one representative to today’s launch to acquire any additional information.

According to a release from the Organisers, twenty-four of the top futsal teams have been invited to participate in the competition which will see over $800,000 in prize monies and trophies being distributed to the winners, along with prizes for outstanding individual performances.

The Mash Cup tournament will commence this Saturday at the National Gymnasium.

The winning team will receive $400,000 + Trophy, runner-up $200,000 + Trophy, third place $100,000 + Trophy and fourth place $50,000.

Among the teams invited are: West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’, Sparta Boss, Leopold Street, Tiger Bay, Albouystown A&B, Sophia, Tucville, North Ruimveldt, Future Stars, Back Circle, Old Skool Ballers, Broad Street, Channel Nine Warriors, North East La Penitence, New Market Street, Alexander Village, West Back Road, Festival City, California Square among others.