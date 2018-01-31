Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee brings to Guyana its first “Triple Crown” C/ships

Racing fans and turfites will be licking their lips as Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee prepares for its first Triple Crown horse racing championships which will see over $20million in cash prizes up for grabs in the three-day event.

The “Triple Crown” championship which is the first of its kind to grace the shores of Guyana will be competed on three separate race days at two different venues. The first race day is slated for February 18th at the Rising Sun Turf Club followed by the second race day at March 4th at the same Arima Park, West Coast Berbice, racetrack.

The third and final showdown will be on Easter Sunday at the Port Mourant Turf Club in Corentyne Berbice.

Both meets at the Rising Sun Turf Club will have the following 1st place cash prizes in the respective classes:

– C-Class and Lower – $1 million

– F class and Lower/E- Class Non-earners/Last Start – $400,000

– 3-year-old Guyana Bred – $350,000

– H1 and Lower – $300,000

– J/K & Lower – $240,000

– K Class Non earner last start -$230,000

– L & Lower – $200,0000

(Note: Cash prizes will be awarded from first to fifth places)

Meanwhile, the final leg in Corentyne will have the slightly bigger 1st prize purses which are as follows:

– C-Class and Lower – $1.2 million

– F class and Lower/E- Class Non-earners/Last Start – $500,000

– 3-year-old Guyana Bred – $400,000

– H1 and Lower – $350,000

– J/K & Lower – $240,000

– K Class Non earner last start -$200,000

– L & Lower – $150,0000

There will be bonuses for any horse that win all three of their races in the Triple Crown event with a maximum bonus payout amounting to $500,000. According to the organisers of the event, horses will not be promoted nor demoted for any events in their classes as to give the opportunity to win the bonus and to be hailed the “Triple Crown” champion in their class.

The three-leg championship will be competed under the rules of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee. According to the organisers, a deposit of 50% of the total entry fee must be submitted on or before February 11th with the balance to be paid in full on or before the race day.

In order to win the “Triple Crown” bonus, a deposit of $5,000 for each of the three races must be paid on or before February 11th.

For further information, interested persons are asked to contact the following individuals:

1.Chandu Ramkissoon: 624-9063/608-9063/232-0633

2. Alan Podmore: 232-9115/ 619-1909

3. Nikita Ross: 662-4668.