Jaguars Coach disappointed with no practice due to rain

Wants more positivity in 50-over cricket

By Sean Devers in Antigua

Head Esuan Crandon says it was disappointing the his charges did not have any meaningful practice session ahead of today’s opening round of the Regional super50 against Kent here in Antigua.

A tropical storm resulted in rain all day Monday and intermittent showers yesterday morning but sun came in all its glory around 11:00hrs. However, due the watering of the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium the Jaguars team were prevented from doing their warm-up and fielding drills in the area designated by Head Coach Crandon and his assistant Rayon Griffith who is also the team’s Manager.

They were asked to move their gear and training equipment due to presence of a sprinkler on the ground, while the bowlers run-up in the nets being the Stadium were wet although the pitch was covered resulting in the team having to wait longer than their 9-12 practice period for that area to dry.

Some of the players were unhappy with some aspects of the conditions of the Team’s hotel where they claimed there we no telephones in the rooms, TVs were not working properly and the Gym was also not working. Six players in the team have played International cricket at highest level.

Both the Coach and Manager declined to comment on the ‘condition of the hotel’ issues although saying that ‘things’ were far from perfect.

“We were disappointed not to have that opportunity to practice on Monday due to heavy rainfall overnight and during the day. We have no control over the weather, so we utilised the time to have a team meeting and to have some amount of work today (yesterday),” Crandon lamented.

“We were fortunate to play here at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium last November in the Antigua and Barbuda T20 tournament. That would’ve given us the opportunity to get to understand the conditions here batting, Bowling and fielding. The reality is that we still have to assess the conditions on the day of the game and make the necessary adjustment. If the conditions are as close to what we experienced last time here we will definitely utilise that knowledge gained and execute accordingly,” the Guyana pacer added.

Crandon disclosed that everyone was fit and healthy and hopefully the backroom staff can manage the players work load well and have them ready for the games.

“Well I think we have got to play better all-round cricket than we did for the past couple of years. We all acknowledge the importance of executing our plans well and we have asked players to stay focus and play their role…we have got a lot of young and exciting players who are still learning and developing,” Crandon said.

“I think we want to play a more positive brand of cricket but at the same time we have got to understand that alot of mental and tactical work must be done for us to be successful at it,” Crandon added.

“I’m very optimistic and confident of our chances but at the end of the day we all have to do a better job than we did over the years to make a positive impact and be able to win cricket matches,” the Berbician Coach concluded.