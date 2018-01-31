Latest update January 31st, 2018 12:59 AM

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone …Several teams under pressure to stay in contention

Jan 31, 2018

-play resumes this evening at 19:00hrs

(Flashback) – Action in the West Dem /East Bank Dem Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition.

When play in the 4th Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone resumes this evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, teams such as Agricola, ESPN, Front Line Ballers and Ballers Empire will be under pressure to stay in contention to advance to the knockout phase.
These four teams lost their opening encounters when the tournament kicked off last Friday and with only the top two teams qualifying to the next round, they will need to win their respective engagements tonight to stand a chance of making it to the business end.
A number of teams will be appearing in their first fixture and will be aiming to commence their quest for top honours on a positive note.
Among those teams are Police ‘A’, Harmony Warriors, Gold Getters, Parfaite Hard Ball, Cayenne Massive, Gas Team, Hustlers and Brothers United.
Upon the conclusion of the group round, the top two finishers will advance to the knockout round.
Winner of the tournament will take away $400,000 and the championship trophy, while the runner-up will be given $200,000 and a trophy.
The third and fourth placed finishers will receive $150,000 and $100,000 respectively along with trophies.
Meanwhile, the other playing dates are February 2nd, 7th, 9th, 13th and 17th.
The complete fixtures are seen below:
Harmony Warriors versus Police ‘A’
Gold Getters vs. Parfaite Hard Ball
Cayenne Massive vs. Gas Team
Hustlers vs. Brothers United
Boom Bang vs. West Side Ballers
Young Ballers vs. Jetty Ballers
Mocha vs. Ballers Empire
Asylum Youths vs. Agricola
Terror Squad vs. Torture Squad
Up Like Seven vs. Nismes Ballers
ESPN vs. Front Line Ballers
Police ‘B’ vs. Dream Team

