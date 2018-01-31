Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone …Several teams under pressure to stay in contention

-play resumes this evening at 19:00hrs

When play in the 4th Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone resumes this evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, teams such as Agricola, ESPN, Front Line Ballers and Ballers Empire will be under pressure to stay in contention to advance to the knockout phase.

These four teams lost their opening encounters when the tournament kicked off last Friday and with only the top two teams qualifying to the next round, they will need to win their respective engagements tonight to stand a chance of making it to the business end.

A number of teams will be appearing in their first fixture and will be aiming to commence their quest for top honours on a positive note.

Among those teams are Police ‘A’, Harmony Warriors, Gold Getters, Parfaite Hard Ball, Cayenne Massive, Gas Team, Hustlers and Brothers United.

Upon the conclusion of the group round, the top two finishers will advance to the knockout round.

Winner of the tournament will take away $400,000 and the championship trophy, while the runner-up will be given $200,000 and a trophy.

The third and fourth placed finishers will receive $150,000 and $100,000 respectively along with trophies.

Meanwhile, the other playing dates are February 2nd, 7th, 9th, 13th and 17th.

The complete fixtures are seen below:

Harmony Warriors versus Police ‘A’

Gold Getters vs. Parfaite Hard Ball

Cayenne Massive vs. Gas Team

Hustlers vs. Brothers United

Boom Bang vs. West Side Ballers

Young Ballers vs. Jetty Ballers

Mocha vs. Ballers Empire

Asylum Youths vs. Agricola

Terror Squad vs. Torture Squad

Up Like Seven vs. Nismes Ballers

ESPN vs. Front Line Ballers

Police ‘B’ vs. Dream Team