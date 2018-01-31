Latest update January 31st, 2018 12:59 AM

Govt to consider tint policy- Ramjattan

Jan 31, 2018

Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister of PublicSecurity speaking to members of the media last Friday.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, said there is a need for the renewal of a policy orientation on the regulation governing the use of tint on motor vehicles.
The Minister noted that a decision would have to be made at the level of Cabinet on whether to have the traffic rule reversed.
According to Minister Ramjattan, the issue has been the cause of some amount of criticism against his ministry and the Guyana Police Force (GPF), especially since sections of the population are allowed to have tinted vehicles.
“It’s a difficult decision,” he said last Friday while speaking to journalists on the sideline of a meeting at Enmore, East Coast Demerara.
According to Minister Ramjattan, the ministerial discretion is a difficult thing. Persons who are suffering from a range of health conditions have also been granted approval to use tints on their vehicles.
“As it is, I have restricted it to people who suffer skin disease and ultraviolet rays affecting their eyes and also for certain public officials who for security reasons need it and some businessmen. But it is very narrow right now. A lot of people are asking me how I can give others and not give them?”
He said while many people approach his ministry with health issues as the reason for their need to use tint, the police have pointed out some persons are using tints so dark, it has become a threat to security.
“I will have to prepare a paper and probably give it to Cabinet to make a decision. I don’t want to make the decision as one minister,” he said.
“But what is the view of the people out there? We need to talk to the people and get their views on what should be the policy. There is a need for renewing a policy orientation on the problem,” Minister Ramjattan noted.

