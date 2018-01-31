GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U-15 League – EBFA Agricola claw back to edge Herstelling; Swan flawless on debut Timehri and Mocha also win

Agricola Red Triangle fought their way back after trailing twice to defeat Herstelling Raiders and in the process recorded their second win in two matches when the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) leg of the GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U-15 Intra Association League continued with day three play on Sunday last at the Grove Playfield.

It was a good day also for Swan Football Club (SFC) based on the Linden Soesdyke Highway playing their first competitive match under the EBFA umbrella when they needled neighbours Kuru Kururu Warriors.

Also enjoying a welcome return to the East Bank fold was Timehri Panthers who edged its neighbouring village of Soesdyke 2-1, while Mocha Champs gained a walk over from Diamond Upsetters to also take full points and get on the score sheets after giving up a walk over to Agricola on Saturday.

Contesting what turned out to be the feature match of the day, Agricola coming against the rampant Herstelling side, which demolished Diamond United 13-0 on Saturday, quickly found themselves trailing from the opening minute when Shoran James netted his third goal of the league in the first minute to hand his team a 1-0 advantage.

James had also netted in the first minute against Diamond United and maybe has created a bit of history by scoring in the first minute of consecutive matches. But Agricola held their own and matched the Herstelling boys play for play before equalising in the 22nd minute when Floyd Boyce found the back of the nets.

The joy of the Agricola boys was however short lived when Herstelling, through an Amario Griffith goal restored the advantage two minutes after Agricola tied the score. But just before the half time whistle, Agricola again leveled things up when Brian Lambert converted the first of his double in the 32nd minute.

The second half produced more determined plays from both teams but goals were hard tom come by. However, it was Agricola which found the all elusive winning goal in the 59th minute of play, Lambert the player whose effort earned his team full points which has taken them to six, the same as Grove Hi Tech which is ahead on a better goal difference.

Swan FC celebrated their entrance to East Bank football in the grandest of styles when they tucked in the lone goal of their clash with Kuru Kururu Warriors in the 26th minute off the boot of Edson Williams.

It will be a goal that not only Williams will remember for a long time to come but the entire village will, since it was a winning strike in their debut EBFA match.

Timehri Panthers would have been in the wilderness for sometime also but found the resolve to make an entry back into the game at the competitive level, moreso, junior.

The lads from Timehri took on their close village peers from Soesdyke Falcons which was playing well in the NAMILCO sponsored Under-17 league but did not participate in the second and final round.

Their {Soesdyke} return too has also been welcome by the Executive of the EBFA. Soesdyke broke the deadlock with a 13th minute strike off the boot of Tyrone Burnette but two minutes later, Milroy Prince equalised for Timehri.

The score remained an even affair up until the 50th minute when Antwone Denny tucked in the go ahead goal for Timehri which turned out to be the winning goal. Matches will continue this weekend at the same venue.

However, the EBFA will be paying a visit to the Timehri Red ground to inspect works that have been going on, spearheaded by the Timehri Panthers Football Club. Once playable, matches would also be scheduled for this venue.

Latest Points Table

Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

Grove 2 2 0 0 6 1 +5 6

Agricola 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 6

Herstelling 2 1 1 0 15 4 +11 3

Samatta Point/KV 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3

Swan FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3

Timehri 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3

Mocha 2 1 1 0 2 2 0 3

Soesdyke 1 0 1 0 1 2 -1 0

Friendship 1 0 1 0 1 3 -2 0

Diamond Upsetters 2 0 2 0 0 4 -4 0

Kuru Kururu 2 0 2 0 1 5 -4 0

Diamond United 1 0 1 0 1 13 -12 0