GBTI sponsors RHTY&SC Annual Inter-Secondary School Tapeball Competition

The Port Mourant Branch of the Guyana Bank of Trade & Industry on Monday renewed their sponsorship of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS Inter-Secondary School Tapeball Cricket Competition for schools in the Lower Corentyne area. The Tournament would be the 6th Edition of the popular event which is eagerly looked forward to every year by the students.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Annual Tapeball Tournament is organised by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club under its highly successful Say No/Say Yes Campaign. This Campaign seeks to get school children to Say No to Drugs, Crime, Suicide, Alcohol, Premarital Sex, Tobacco and Yes to Education, Life, Culture, Sports and Religion.

The Tournament would be played on a Knockout basis and would involve both male and female students. The females would be involved in an eight overs per side tournament while the males’ tournament would be a ten overs event. The schools to be involved in the tournament would be the Lower Corentyne Secondary School, J.C. Chandisingh Secondary School, Port Mourant Secondary School and the Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary School.

All of the Teams would be involved in a Say No/Say Yes Parade around the venue, which to date has not been named due to restoration work being done at the Area ‘H’ Ground. Foster stated that if the Area ‘H’ Ground is not available, then the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club would look to use either the Port Mourant or Albion Community Centre. The Winner, Runner-up and Player of the Finals for each category would receive trophies and medals. Each student from the winning team would also receive a collection of education materials from the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS.

The ten cricket teams are organising the Tournament and would also use the opportunity to share educational materials before the start of the tournament, while a Senior Police Officer would be invited to address the students on the danger of Drugs. Foster, the only Club Official in Guyana to ever receive the prestigious Sports Personality of the Year Award, expressed gratitude to the Management and Staff of GBTI for their continued confidence in the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and stated that both tournaments would be well organised.

Manager of the Branch, Mr. Ghoeblall Mahadeo, stated that GBTI was proud to be associated with the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and noted that the Tournament over the years has been well organised. GBTI, Mahadeo stated, is fully aware of its corporate responsibilities and as a matter of policy invests heavily in Education, Sports and Social Activities.