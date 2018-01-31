Fitzburg day of sports set for February 3rd in Region One

As part of their Mashramani celebrations, the residents of Fitzburg will soon launch their first ever village day which is set for February 3rd at Fitzburg ground Port Kaituma.

A day of sports and food exhibition as well as a 5 km marathon which is schedule to commence from 06:00 hours with top local athletes in the area are among the activities scheduled to be held.

Spearheading the list so far is National distance runner Joshua Williams of Port Kaituma Secondary. The top three finishers will receive cash prizes, while participants are to register with Mr. Sherlon Rodrigues and Ms. Grace Frazer on or before January 31. Athletics and food exhibition will continue throughout the day and according to chief coordinator Jason Ramjohn a 10/10 floodlights tapeball and football competition will be held. Mickey’s CI, Canal Bank, Matthews Ridge and PK united are among the teams slated to take part.

Coordinator Sherlon Rodrigues said that the sporting events will help keep the youths meaningfully occupied and help them to develop their skills. He added that they are looking forward to support from the business community so the athletes can be rewarded for their efforts.

All the events are organized to raise funds for Fitzburg community projects. Bullet Soundz will provide musical entertainment while lots of food and local beverages will be on sale. Patrons are asked to come out early and support the event.