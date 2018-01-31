Latest update January 31st, 2018 12:59 AM

Everest Masters overcome Shellen Park of Suriname in T20 fixture

Jan 31, 2018

The victorious Everest Masters following their win.

Everest Masters defeated hosts Shellen Park of Suriname by nine wickets in a T20 fixture played recently.
Batting first, the home team were undermined by some steady bowling and were bowled out for 63 in 19.4 overs. Sunil Singh made 17 as Rakesh Gangaram captured 2-8 from three overs, while Ucil Armstrong claimed 2-10 from three overs and skipper Rajesh Singh 2-13 from three.
Everest Masters reached 64-1 in 12.5 overs in reply. Man-of-the-match opener Sahadeo Hardaiow struck 39 and Basil Persaud 11 not out.
The Everest Masters trip to the neighbouring country is part of their preparation for their upcoming tour to Holland.

