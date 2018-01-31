Everest Masters overcome Shellen Park of Suriname in T20 fixture

Latest update January 31st, 2018 12:59 AM
Everest Masters defeated hosts Shellen Park of Suriname by nine wickets in a T20 fixture played recently.
Batting first, the home team were undermined by some steady bowling and were bowled out for 63 in 19.4 overs. Sunil Singh made 17 as Rakesh Gangaram captured 2-8 from three overs, while Ucil Armstrong claimed 2-10 from three overs and skipper Rajesh Singh 2-13 from three.
Everest Masters reached 64-1 in 12.5 overs in reply. Man-of-the-match opener Sahadeo Hardaiow struck 39 and Basil Persaud 11 not out.
The Everest Masters trip to the neighbouring country is part of their preparation for their upcoming tour to Holland.
Jan 31, 2018-play resumes this evening at 19:00hrs When play in the 4th Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone resumes this evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, teams such as...
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2018
Drury Lane is a small street that runs west to east or east to west, depending on how one’s sees it, in Campbellville.... more
Those who are calling for a more balanced view of the Production Sharing Agreement between Exxon Mobil and Guyana are really... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Not for the first time, the Organization of American States (OAS) is in danger of reinforcing the widely-held... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]