EBECC/Dwayne Stephens Auto Sales T20 re-scheduled for Sunday

The East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee/Dwayne Stephens Auto Sales T20 tournament which was set to commence last weekend has been re-scheduled for Sunday due to rain which left the venues waterlogged.

Coach Vibert Johnson told Kaieteur Sport that while they players are disappointed that no play was possible last weekend, they are eager to show case their talent. He added that the tournament is expected to be keenly contested with a number of players including Kevon Boodie, Kemol Savory, Hemchand Persaud, Kevin Christian, Brain Herbert, Sheldon Alexander and Mark Gonsalves turning out for their respective teams.

First round fixtures will see Hydronie A facing Hydronie B at Vergenoegen at 09:30hrs and Vergenoegen playing South Side A at the said venue. Hyde Park drew the bye.

Cold Fusion will battle South Side B at Zeelugt at 09:30hrs, Zeelugt will host Ruby United at 13:00hrs and Parika Salem will tackle host Tuschen at 13:00hrs.

The 11-team tournament will see the winning team taking home a trophy and $250,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000 and third place a trophy and $50,000.