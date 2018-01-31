EBECC/Dwayne Stephens Auto Sales T20 re-scheduled for Sunday

Latest update January 31st, 2018 12:59 AM
The East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee/Dwayne Stephens Auto Sales T20 tournament which was set to commence last weekend has been re-scheduled for Sunday due to rain which left the venues waterlogged.
Coach Vibert Johnson told Kaieteur Sport that while they players are disappointed that no play was possible last weekend, they are eager to show case their talent. He added that the tournament is expected to be keenly contested with a number of players including Kevon Boodie, Kemol Savory, Hemchand Persaud, Kevin Christian, Brain Herbert, Sheldon Alexander and Mark Gonsalves turning out for their respective teams.
First round fixtures will see Hydronie A facing Hydronie B at Vergenoegen at 09:30hrs and Vergenoegen playing South Side A at the said venue. Hyde Park drew the bye.
Cold Fusion will battle South Side B at Zeelugt at 09:30hrs, Zeelugt will host Ruby United at 13:00hrs and Parika Salem will tackle host Tuschen at 13:00hrs.
The 11-team tournament will see the winning team taking home a trophy and $250,000, runner up a trophy and $75,000 and third place a trophy and $50,000.
Jan 31, 2018-play resumes this evening at 19:00hrs When play in the 4th Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone resumes this evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, teams such as...
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2018
Drury Lane is a small street that runs west to east or east to west, depending on how one’s sees it, in Campbellville.... more
Those who are calling for a more balanced view of the Production Sharing Agreement between Exxon Mobil and Guyana are really... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Not for the first time, the Organization of American States (OAS) is in danger of reinforcing the widely-held... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]