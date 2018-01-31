Latest update January 31st, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice Selects Under 15 Team for GCB Inter County

Jan 31, 2018 Sports 0

Newcomers eager to retain title

The Berbice Cricket Board has announced that after 3 weeks of intense training and assessment, a formidable squad has been selected to represent the county at the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board’s Inter County Under-15 competition set to bowl off on February 6, 2018.
The Team will comprise mainly of newcomers to the Inter County scene, but who are capable of making their mark in this their maiden tournament. The selectors have, over the past 3 weeks, been identifying the talent of the players, and from an initial group of 32 players, a shortlist of 24 was done. The players were after engaged in 3 trial matches after which the final selection was done.
The Berbice Under-14 team reads: Vettorie Lathman, Rampertab Ramnauth, Mahendra Gopilall, Tomani Ceaser, Zeynol Ramsammy, Antoine Alexander, Jonathon Rampersaud, Darius Joseph, Jeremy Sandia, Isia Thorne, Latchman Dhanna, Matthew Pottaya, Pavanand Ganesh and Boodram Lakeraj
The Stand Byes are: Hemendra Goordial, Vikash Singh, Tameshwar Mahadeo, Saffie Shazad, Shreedat Roopnarine and Rudra Goderdhan.
Chairman of Selectors, Mr. Leslie Solomon has announced that the players have been showing a tremendous amount of commitment and progress during their sessions, and he is optimistic that with such talent and determination, the lads will once again win the title.
A final practice match was set for yesterday, at the Jai Hind Cricket Club Ground in Albion.

More in this category

Sports

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone …Several teams under pressure to stay in contention

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank...

Jan 31, 2018

-play resumes this evening at 19:00hrs When play in the 4th Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone resumes this evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, teams such as...
Read More
GBTI sponsors RHTY&SC Annual Inter-Secondary School Tapeball Competition

GBTI sponsors RHTY&SC Annual Inter-Secondary...

Jan 31, 2018

RHTY&SC congratulates quartet on Berbice Under-15 Selection

RHTY&SC congratulates quartet on Berbice...

Jan 31, 2018

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee brings to Guyana its first “Triple Crown” C/ships

Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee brings to Guyana...

Jan 31, 2018

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Launch on today

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Launch on today

Jan 31, 2018

Regional Super50… Jaguars begin campaign against Kent today

Regional Super50… Jaguars begin campaign...

Jan 31, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Exxon 50% is unencumbered

    Those who are calling for a more balanced view of the Production Sharing Agreement between Exxon Mobil and Guyana are really... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]