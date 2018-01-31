Berbice Selects Under 15 Team for GCB Inter County

Latest update January 31st, 2018 12:59 AM
Newcomers eager to retain title
The Berbice Cricket Board has announced that after 3 weeks of intense training and assessment, a formidable squad has been selected to represent the county at the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board’s Inter County Under-15 competition set to bowl off on February 6, 2018.
The Team will comprise mainly of newcomers to the Inter County scene, but who are capable of making their mark in this their maiden tournament. The selectors have, over the past 3 weeks, been identifying the talent of the players, and from an initial group of 32 players, a shortlist of 24 was done. The players were after engaged in 3 trial matches after which the final selection was done.
The Berbice Under-14 team reads: Vettorie Lathman, Rampertab Ramnauth, Mahendra Gopilall, Tomani Ceaser, Zeynol Ramsammy, Antoine Alexander, Jonathon Rampersaud, Darius Joseph, Jeremy Sandia, Isia Thorne, Latchman Dhanna, Matthew Pottaya, Pavanand Ganesh and Boodram Lakeraj
The Stand Byes are: Hemendra Goordial, Vikash Singh, Tameshwar Mahadeo, Saffie Shazad, Shreedat Roopnarine and Rudra Goderdhan.
Chairman of Selectors, Mr. Leslie Solomon has announced that the players have been showing a tremendous amount of commitment and progress during their sessions, and he is optimistic that with such talent and determination, the lads will once again win the title.
A final practice match was set for yesterday, at the Jai Hind Cricket Club Ground in Albion.
Jan 31, 2018-play resumes this evening at 19:00hrs When play in the 4th Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone resumes this evening at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, teams such as...
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2018
Jan 31, 2018
Drury Lane is a small street that runs west to east or east to west, depending on how one’s sees it, in Campbellville.... more
Those who are calling for a more balanced view of the Production Sharing Agreement between Exxon Mobil and Guyana are really... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Not for the first time, the Organization of American States (OAS) is in danger of reinforcing the widely-held... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]