Berbice Selects Under 15 Team for GCB Inter County

Newcomers eager to retain title

The Berbice Cricket Board has announced that after 3 weeks of intense training and assessment, a formidable squad has been selected to represent the county at the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board’s Inter County Under-15 competition set to bowl off on February 6, 2018.

The Team will comprise mainly of newcomers to the Inter County scene, but who are capable of making their mark in this their maiden tournament. The selectors have, over the past 3 weeks, been identifying the talent of the players, and from an initial group of 32 players, a shortlist of 24 was done. The players were after engaged in 3 trial matches after which the final selection was done.

The Berbice Under-14 team reads: Vettorie Lathman, Rampertab Ramnauth, Mahendra Gopilall, Tomani Ceaser, Zeynol Ramsammy, Antoine Alexander, Jonathon Rampersaud, Darius Joseph, Jeremy Sandia, Isia Thorne, Latchman Dhanna, Matthew Pottaya, Pavanand Ganesh and Boodram Lakeraj

The Stand Byes are: Hemendra Goordial, Vikash Singh, Tameshwar Mahadeo, Saffie Shazad, Shreedat Roopnarine and Rudra Goderdhan.

Chairman of Selectors, Mr. Leslie Solomon has announced that the players have been showing a tremendous amount of commitment and progress during their sessions, and he is optimistic that with such talent and determination, the lads will once again win the title.

A final practice match was set for yesterday, at the Jai Hind Cricket Club Ground in Albion.