The Blame Game in the 21st Century

Dar Editor,

Day after day we witnessed the incompetence, the inconceivable and the irrational. We are yet to unveil our passion and purpose to those in charge. They have all shown their true colours in power. The baby boomers and traditionalists endured the wrath of the terrible dictator during the sixties and seventies except for the chosen few.

The dictator ran for twenty-eight years while the PPP formed the opposition. The PPP saw the atrocities that plagued the nation with corruption, racism and mental starvation to name a few and pledged to fight against such regime. It came with a cost– alienation , retrenchment , unemployment, food rationing and another list goes on and on .

The opposition came to power and intentionally started off in good faith, but again, given power, became very complacent and drifted from the axiom of freedom and dwelled in the doldrums of ignorance. The core and crust of the initial belief system they fought for was maybe a farce. We may never know.

Those who hail the flags of peace, freedom and equality know too well how distant we still are. In the 21st century , we have a Minister of Education who told the nation that she has a doctorate , when in fact she’ s still to attain such . Might be fair to say I’m in my third year medicine practice and issue her Gramozone instead of Razadyne for her dementia.

Must have hurt David 21st century our government telling the entire nation that they have spent well over $32 billion on the sugar industry since in power – (Anil Nandlall KN Jan 27th – Race , politics and sugar ) that’s 32,000,000,000, . If you divide that by 14,000 sugar workers , each would walk away with well over 2 and a ¼ million dollars . Believe me if you give them that money , they’ll all be better off today with a piece of land . Math doesn’t seems to be Jordan’s favourite by any stretch of the imagination ….. yet , he deals with the country’s finance in the 21st century . In the 21st century watch the entourage that David sent to meet and greet the sugar workers in Enmore … Min of Natural Resources , Minister of Tourism , Minister of Telecommunications , Minister of Citizenship , Minister of Security and the lists goes on . What else in the 21st century … maybe there still living in the 18th century.

How come in the 21st century the so called leaders after our Independence didn’t see extinction of sugar industry . Columbus would have envisage that in the 15th century . Could they not have planned for the future . In the 21st Century one of the poorest nations on planet earth embarking on a bridge …costs approximately US$220 Million . . How much will two efficient boat landing services costs . Guess no one give it a thought . Look at ferry services around the developed world Including Singapore who had their Independence the same year with us , look where they are and where we are ……we with donkey carts and there with space shuttles . This is the life our leaders wants us to be in , while there enjoying champagne with their entourage around the globe . May god help us and them too in the 21st century

Harry B

Ontario – Canada