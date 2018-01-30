That questionable oil contract

Latest update January 30th, 2018 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
Already the corruption and bullying by the powerful have begun regarding oil find in Guyana! We just learnt that ExxonMobil is requesting from Guyana the repayment of US $460,237,918M. This is according to the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (P.S.A) that Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman signed with Exxon Mobil.
Mr Trotman, a lawyer and politician, should have known this before the press, and the Guyanese people became cognizant of this aberration. He should let ExxonMobil know that the majority Guyanese people would not accept this confounded nonsense and bullying from Exxon Mobile.
It seems that ExxonMobil has paid handsomely to its drafter of the contract to secure a contract comfortably to itself.
One wonders what the Guyanese legal brain was doing at the time of reading and drafting the fine print of the contract between ExxonMobil and Guyana.
Yours faithfully
Rooplall Dudhnath
