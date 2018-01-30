Sugar workers begin receiving severance pay

Dozens of retrenched sugar workers from the Skeldon Estate yesterday morning and throughout the day filed into the Estate’s pay office. Some who turned up from as early as 5:00 am showed up to uplift their severance payments, given in the form of a cheque.

The workers who seemed anxious to collect their owed sums of money were all waiting in line as they braved the early morning and midday sun.

They were all expecting their payments since the announcement was made by the Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and the Agriculture Minister Noel Holder that payments would commence from yesterday.

This was made during a Minister’s outreach on Friday at two locations: the Skeldon Community Centre Ground and the Welfare Ground in Canje, Berbice.

This publication caught up with a few of the workers, who were all smiles with their cheques in hand as they shared their plans. Many said that the money they received will be invested into farming: cash crop and livestock, while some expressed that the money will only last for a short period of time until they find another job with a solid foundation.

Robin Leitch, 59, who worked with the corporation for thirty-two years received 50% of his severance but expressed his satisfaction in receiving the money.

“I feel good, but I believe if the government really love the people dem would give we all we money”, he said.

Dhanraj Ramkumar, 40, said he received his full payment and shared how happy he was to at least have some financial stability after he was terminated from the job he knew for many years. He said that he will be converting his money into his already existing farm, “I plan to invest some more in my farming. I do plant like cassava, plantain and so on, but I do more crops. I will rent a little piece more land with the money ah get, you know, and expand,” he added.

Another worker, Safraz Hussain, said he plans to make the most of what he was given. “Yuh got to try with this, yuh can’t invest in nothing, what yuh gon invest in?”

Hussain who received half of his severance said he worked at the estate for over twenty years and will be looking to alternative employment as he is “’basing’ time with it, because yuh out ah one job now”.

Malton Moore, who worked at the Skeldon Estate for eighteen years noted that he is grateful for the 50% but stated that “we still have to wait for the rest, we can’t fight the government”.

Moore said that he will be utilizing his spacious backyard to invest in some livestock farming to support his family of three. He relayed that the Port Mourant market will be a great medium to sell his livestock.

Audwin Jeffrey explained that despite all the rumours circulating that severance will not be paid, he is happy that the government stuck to its promise. He added that he will be discussing with his wife on how to move forward.

One man, Danesh Raghubir said he was not impressed and would prefer his job be given back rather than having a lump sum severance.

“This money is only for a short period of time, so after this cheque finish, what you gon do after that? I need back my job”. He stated that since he left the school he has been working with GuySuCo, dedicating close to thirty years of service to the Skeldon Estate. He plans to migrate.

Workers also described the process as easy and not time-consuming. They were asked to produce their identification cards and sign for the cheque that could be cashed in at any local bank.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo had stated that over 1600 retrenched sugar workers would receive their severance as soon as Tuesday.