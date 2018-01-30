Private hospitals are no different

Dear Editor,

I would like to add to a letter by Mr Nowrang Persaud, captioned “The private hospitals should take over the public hospitals” (SN, Jan 28) by sharing my concerns about the dreadful healthcare system in our country. To this end, I must highlight that our private hospitals are no better than those run by our government. They are all third rate. Due to this, our loved ones die way too early.

It is no secret that our hospitals, including the private ones, do not have essential drugs, equipment, skills and other resources that are needed to effectively handle our medical needs. Complicating this heartbreaking situation is the sad reality that our health care professionals often act like dictators. Arrogant doctors even ridicule dying patients and turn them away when they ask questions about their medical conditions.

This is exactly the case at our private hospitals. I was deeply disappointed to have experienced how doctors at a popular private hospital in Georgetown go into temper tantrums when patients ask questions. Our doctors must know that patients have a right to ask questions. Our private hospitals even take us for a ride but we are forced to use them.

Private health care is also unaffordable for the majority of us. Often times than not, we do not have the dollars necessary to buy comprehensive medical services or to continue to pay for long-term medical care. As a result, we are forced to discontinue necessary medical treatment.

In spite of such a distressing and grave situation, the APNU/PNC/AFC government turns a blind eye and selfishly takes care of its own medical needs through high quality foreign medical insurance while it continues to trample our health care system.

This government even hires its political backers without appropriate qualifications to lead the Ministry of Health. Clearly, our government is callous but many continue to support it because of issues such as race and politics.

Sincerely,

Annie Baliram