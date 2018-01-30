ON THE MURDER OF MARLON FREDERICKS

Dear Editor,

I founded ACDA RESCU in 2014 with my colleagues, it was launched in 2015, and its principal purpose is to inform citizens of the dangers of mind-altering substances. I brought over 100 photographs of drug addicts from as far back as 1996 to RESCU.

We are inadequate in dealing with this problem. It took a lot of reading and guidance from the late Clarence Young, founder of the Phoenix Recovery Project, and others to comprehend the long term effects of these substances.

If you are religious you will conclude drugs to be the communion of the devil, administered by demons that lead users into hell on earth. That Marlon Fredericks was an addict placed him in a peculiar position.

The entire incident was part recorded and displayed on the internet. Other aspects, the media provided. There is no way his fatal shooter acted in self defence; it was premeditative murder, callous and vindictive. Corporal Bascom should face a murder charge, nothing less would be equivalent justice.

The kicker must be brought before the court. His actions to the head and body were equally uncalled for, as again this man was not posing a threat. And even so, he was compromised when the onslaught of kicks descended on him.

The constabulary has a list of uncalled for fatal shootings to its history. This kicker may have contributed to a decline in Marlon’s faculties, and he needs to be put before the court.

The Joint services, as far as I know, have failed to put in place a test to determine whether persons of unsound mind are at fault. I can find no rationale for Bascom’s senseless killing of Fredericks.

It is obvious that a more competent officer retired or on strength from the GPF or the GDF be placed to manage the city constabulary. The constabulary is not unaware of the Narco outlets within its municipal markets jurisdiction. All this amounts to a need for a revamp of that organisation and an evaluation of its armed staff.

Barrington Braithwaite