Misleading suggestion in Monday’s editorial

Dear Editor,
With respect to your editorial of Monday, January 29, 2018, I wish to acquaint you with the rudiments of Islamic Prayer (Salat).
In Islam, prayers are for Allah (SWT) alone. No one can pray for another or for anything.
Prayer is conducted at critical times of the day as Muslims surrender various material elements of the creation in remembrance of their Creator.
Against this understanding, it is therefore misleading to suggest that Muslims pray for change. Pleas for change in one’s or any condition is regarded as supplication (DUA). This is carried out following the completion of Salat (prayer).
By logical extension, any quantitative, or qualitative attempt comment on the plea of Muslims becomes a matter of conjecture.
Finally, Allah (SWT), says he will not change the condition of a people up and until they want change.
Yours sincerely,
Abdul Rahim – Forde

