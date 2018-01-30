Komal Chand must be commended

Latest update January 30th, 2018 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
The National Mine Workers’ Union of Guyana stands in full support of the decision taken by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) to meet with the President and cabinet on January 19, 2017 to discuss the way forward and have the interest and concerns of the sugar workers addressed.
Komal Chand must be given the credit he deserves for his bravery at not only showing but demonstrating that workers’s rights, concerns and issues take precedent above political affiliations and Government economic interest.
The sugar workers issue is much bigger than our personality and personal issues. It is very unfortunate that political affiliation is now playing out in the public domain. Trade unions and unionists must continue to be independent. They must make workers a priority as we are here to serve the interest of workers not to advance or protect political agendas and interest our government must continue to broaden their capacity to accommodate and facilitate trade unions
Sherwyn Delano Downer,
President National Mine Workers Union of Guyana
