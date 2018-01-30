Jagdeo needs to bow out

Dear Editor

I note with some consternations news stories and commentaries stating that Komal Chand’s tenure as head of GAWU is at an end because of a rift between himself and the PPP (read: Bharrat Jagdeo).

I do not personally know either gentlemen but I do know that Komal Chand (and GAWU) stood up for the sugar workers’ rights extracting severance pay from the APNU+AFC Government of President David Granger.

Komal Chand needs to hold ground and not be cowed by Bharrat Jagdeo and/or his supporters.

It is Bharrat Jagdeo that needs to bow out gracefully from the PPP so that a new Leader can take over so that the PPP can have the opportunity to regenerate. Bharrat Jagdeo has had his time as President twice; a third term is not necessary or wise.

Yours Faithfully

Sean Ori