Latest update January 30th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jagdeo needs to bow out

Jan 30, 2018 Letters 0

Dear Editor
I note with some consternations news stories and commentaries stating that Komal Chand’s tenure as head of GAWU is at an end because of a rift between himself and the PPP (read: Bharrat Jagdeo).
I do not personally know either gentlemen but I do know that Komal Chand (and GAWU) stood up for the sugar workers’ rights extracting severance pay from the APNU+AFC Government of President David Granger.
Komal Chand needs to hold ground and not be cowed by Bharrat Jagdeo and/or his supporters.
It is Bharrat Jagdeo that needs to bow out gracefully from the PPP so that a new Leader can take over so that the PPP can have the opportunity to regenerate. Bharrat Jagdeo has had his time as President twice; a third term is not necessary or wise.
Yours Faithfully
Sean Ori

More in this category

Sports

Jeffrey, Seejattan, Seebarran, Baksh, Rahaman among top GT Motorsports’ awardees

Jeffrey, Seejattan, Seebarran, Baksh, Rahaman among top GT...

Jan 30, 2018

By Zaheer Mohamed The top drivers of the GT Motorsport Georgetown Grand Prix were rewarded for their efforts when the organisation held its Awards ceremony on Friday night at GMRSC in Thomaslands....
Read More
GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA Herstelling swamps Diamond United; Grove stays clear at the top after day 2 action

GFF/Pele Alumini Frank Watson U15 League – EBFA...

Jan 30, 2018

Levi Nedd Returns as President of the Berbice Volleyball Association

Levi Nedd Returns as President of the Berbice...

Jan 30, 2018

Letter to the Sports Editor… In support of Michael Parris

Letter to the Sports Editor… In support of...

Jan 30, 2018

Guyana All-star trio in Pan American Hockey Cups presented with their certificates

Guyana All-star trio in Pan American Hockey Cups...

Jan 30, 2018

Oronoque Slingerz FC crowned MSC football champs

Oronoque Slingerz FC crowned MSC football champs

Jan 30, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]