Jagdeo needs to bow out

Latest update January 30th, 2018 12:59 AM
Dear Editor
I note with some consternations news stories and commentaries stating that Komal Chand’s tenure as head of GAWU is at an end because of a rift between himself and the PPP (read: Bharrat Jagdeo).
I do not personally know either gentlemen but I do know that Komal Chand (and GAWU) stood up for the sugar workers’ rights extracting severance pay from the APNU+AFC Government of President David Granger.
Komal Chand needs to hold ground and not be cowed by Bharrat Jagdeo and/or his supporters.
It is Bharrat Jagdeo that needs to bow out gracefully from the PPP so that a new Leader can take over so that the PPP can have the opportunity to regenerate. Bharrat Jagdeo has had his time as President twice; a third term is not necessary or wise.
Yours Faithfully
Sean Ori
