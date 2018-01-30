“High” teen charged for stealing rum, escaping police custody

A Port Kaituma resident, who admitted to stealing of quantity of alcoholic beverages and escaping from police custody, was yesterday remanded to prison pending a probation report and sentencing.

Shawn Cornelius, 18, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The court heard that between January 21 and January 22, at Port Kaituma Bus Park, Cornelius stole a quantity of beverages valued at $ 25,000, property of Latoya Tobin.

And on January 28 at Port Kaituma Police Station, while being in custody pending an investigation, he escaped lawful custody.

Cornelius pleaded guilty to both charges after they were read to him. When given a chance to address the court, he stated that he stole the articles from Tobin because he used to work for her and he was not being paid by the victim.

He added “When I thief dem rum I was already drunk, so I just drink them out and get more high.”

When asked by the Magistrate why he escaped from Police custody, the accused told the Magistrate “When I been at the station dem police never used to offer me anything to eat, so I get away and went home.”

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, stated that after Cornelius escaped from the lock-ups, a party of policemen went and conducted a search at his home and he was found hiding in a tree.

The Chief Magistrate remanded Cornelius to prison and ordered a probation report before sentencing. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 4.