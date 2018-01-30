Freed after 4 years, accused in Agricola housewife murder rejoices

Abiola Jacobs looked dazed. She hurried out of the prisoner’s dock when the jury returned a unanimous not guilty verdict.

Jacobs called Abby, 27, of Evan Phillips Park, Agricola, East Bank Demerara, had been on trial before Justice James Bovell-Drakes for the January 31, 2014 murder of 55-year-old Agricola housewife Donna Taylor, who was her former mother-in-law. According to reports, Jacobs had shared a relationship with the woman’s son, Bertram Taylor Jr.

Donna Taylor’s bound body was found at the back of her Lot 16-17 Public Road Agricola, East Bank Demerara home. She was found with her hands bound behind her back, a slit throat, and a piece of cloth wrapped around her neck. The mother of four was said to have been attacked in her bed and slain after she was dragged to her backyard.

The other occupant of the rented upper flat at the time, Samantha Sabat, was subsequently found lying unconscious in the front yard. The British-based Sabat was a guest of the Taylors. She reportedly escaped by removing the panes from her bedroom window and jumping to the ground from the top flat of the two-storey structure.

Yesterday, at around 16:00hrs the jury returned with its verdict after a few hours of deliberation.

State Counsel Mandel Moore gave oral notice of the state’s intention to appeal.

But Justice James Bovell-Drakes refused to accept the notice of appeal stating that it has to be done in the proper manner. Also appearing for the state was Prosecutor Lisa Cave.

Jacobs was represented by Attorney-at-Law Adrian Thompson.

After the judge informed Jacobs that she was freed, the former murder accused slipped on a pair of sunglasses and blew a kiss at the jurors before rejoicing with her family and friends who were waiting for her on the court corridors.

Jacobs, who was attired in all black, with a pair of high-heeled shoes was almost hit by a motorcycle as she made her way across South Road, Georgetown.

The young woman began dancing with her relatives who hugged and kissed her.

As the freed woman reunited with her family, the relatives of the murdered housewife, including her husband and son, were engaged in deep conversation on the corridor not far from the courtroom where the verdict was announced. While there are reports that Jacobs and her former mother-in-law did not get along, during an unsworn testimony Jacobs insisted that she and the woman shared a good relationship, even after her relationship with the woman’s son ended. Jacobs claimed that she was at home when she learnt of the incident which occurred at the Taylors’ residence.

“I received a call about one in the morning,” she said, adding that she was accompanied by her mother to the residence where she met with a group of villagers and police officers.

The accused claimed that was the only time she went to the house on the day that Donna Taylor met her demise.

Jacobs said too that she was taken into custody without being informed that she was a suspect in the murder.

The accused told the Court it was only after arriving at the station that the police told her that she would be subjected to a body search. She said, too, that she was confronted by a woman (Samantha Sabat) who claimed she had seen her at the house at the time of the murder.

Sabat who testified via Skype from the United Kingdom recounted hearing the voice of a male before seeing Jacobs in the house on the night of the murder. She recalled leaping from a verandah in a bid to save herself from the intruders who had gained access to the Taylors’ residence. The witness told the court that she was a guest of the Taylors and that she shared an intimate relationship with Bertram Taylor Jr.

Some of Jacobs’ testimony was corroborated by Detective Superintendent of Police Joel David.

The witness testified to interviewing Jacobs on February 1, 2014 in the CID office at Ruimveldt Police Station.

Superintendent David recounted that Jacobs told him that she was a soldier attached to Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri, East Bank Demerara. He said that Jacobs told him that she left work on January 31, 2014 at around 15:00hrs when she travelled to Agricola.

According to the witness, Jacobs said that on her arrival at Agricola she spoke with Donna Taylor and left for home around 18:00hrs. He added that later that night, Jacobs said she received a phone call from someone who told her that something had happened at the Taylors’ home. He further stated that Jacobs told him that her mother accompanied her to the Taylors’ home where they learnt that Mrs. Taylor had been murdered.

According to the Detective, a confrontation was held between Sabat and Jacobs. He disclosed that Sabat told him she was in her bedroom when she heard a banging on the door and a male voice shouting open. According to the police witness, Sabat told him that she saw Jacobs peeping through the lattice work near her bedroom. In defence, Superintendent David said, Jacobs told Sabat, “You ent see me.”