Exxon got a killa bill fuh Guyana

Dem boys seh

Dem boys eyes just drop pun some small house in a photo in de Waterfalls paper on page 20. De headline read ‘60 Food for de Poor homes in West Berbice.’

De story seh de houses gun done build in five months and is up to GPL and GWI fuh provide lights and water.

Dem boys feel very nice. After all 60 poor family would be getting dem own li’l home. Dem don’t have to pay landlord and nobody can’t put dem out.

De only thing and most important thing wha dem boys ain’t see in de story is de cost of one of dem house.

Once people start hiding de cost and ducking from questions dem boys believe kak gun pass. De next thing dem boys gun hear how dem house got de same price as Jagdeo mansion.

From 1999 to 2013—which is fourteen years– ExxonMobil never tell Guyana how much money it spending every year.

Dem wake up one morning in 2018 and send in a bill fuh US$460 million – fuh those years. Dem boys believe dem did nutten during those years, but because dem find li’l oil in 2015 dem decide to send a bill fuh those years.

Dem boys seh if dem ain’t wuk fuh dem years and send a bill fuh US$460 million imagine how much billion dem gun seh dem spend from 2014 to 2017 when dem really wuk and find oil.

Soulja Bai and Trotty and de Baccoo better get dem smelling salts, Vicks, Limacol, and Shiling Oil straight from China, because some gun black out and some gun get headache wha does kill.

Talk half and don’t wait fuh that killa bill.