You got to live fuh 200 years if you want get rich

Latest update January 29th, 2018 12:56 AM
Jan 29, 2018 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Yesterday morning pun CNN a commentator seh it will take more than 200 years for the black people to reach up to the wealth of whites.
Dis comment come about because Donald Trump seh how he always love black people and want to see dem get fair treatment.
But in dis world dem boys certain dat de statement de commentator mek is wrong. Everybody know rich people don’t like to let loose. De more dem get is de more dem want. Ask Trump and Bharrat Jagdeo.
Trump want de Mexican wall suh he can get he contractor fuh build it. Everybody know Jagdeo mek he money and who he give all dem contracts and state lands to.
Jagdeo give a big piece of Ogle to a whole set of rich people. De land come wid stipulation and regulations and all dem relations. De land contract seh you must not transfer all or part of de land without de consent of de Govt.
Yet de same man who control de land tek a big piece. He smart. He didn’t put de land in he name but he put it in de name of a company he own, thinking nobody would know.
De same man in talks wid de oil giant fuh 10 acres of dis land. At de same time, dem boys know, not hear, dem know two small man who got two li’l plane apply fuh less dat quarter acre fuh put dem plane out of de rain and de sun. De application never even get accepted to dis day.
How de poor man can ever ketch up wid these mofos? Tell dem boys if you know de answer.
Talk half and if you poor you better live fuh 200 years if you want get rich.
Jan 28, 2018BANGALORE, India (AFP) — England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes topped the Indian Premier League auction yesterday selling for US$1.96 million despite a looming court case for assault. On a...
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 28, 2018
Jan 27, 2018
I never knew Forbes Burnham in terms of “face to face” knowledge. I went to UG with fellow students who became... more
It is an idiosyncrasy of most persons to harbour a longing for the past and to believe that the era in which they were young... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Not for the first time, the Organization of American States (OAS) is in danger of reinforcing the widely-held... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]