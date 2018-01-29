WiPay Guyana works to transform the way Guyanese pay bills

By: Davina Ramdass

The days of standing in long lines to pay bills seem to be drawing nearer to its end, as so many technological payment apps are being introduced. One such payment plan is WiPay Guyana.

The new system being introduced in Guyana specifically aims at facilitating business owners to have their customers pay their bills, wherever they are in the World, since these days, it is almost mandatory for entrepreneurs to have a website which works to not only represent the company but to also act as an online shop.

How does it work?

The programme allows users to send and receive payments in local and foreign currencies for goods and services, using the website WiPayGuyana.com. Merchants can receive payments in the native currency with which they trade or from any other country. Payments can be converted to the appropriate currency at the approved market rate. This allows merchants to expand their client base and improve their business regardless of where they are.

The user of the service will be required to use post offices to put cash into their web-accounts. Persons with credit cards can link it to their WiPay accounts. In the coming days, the users will be able to link their bank accounts with the WiPay accounts.

The website allows for one to conduct e-commerce transactions with local customers who do not have a credit card or do not want to incur financial charges or currency conversion fees using their credit card.

Who can use this service?

This service is available to both vendors and customers currently throughout the West Indies. It is perfect for banks, entrepreneurs, merchants and persons without bank accounts and cards.

Facts about WiPay

The website brags about its safety, which protects the financial details of both its customers and the company. According to Wystan Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of WiPay Guyana and Consultant at WiPay Regional, “we understand that when customers pay online, there might always be a concern from their side about the safety of the information they are putting in, but our online payment gateway is PCI compliant and the WiPay brand builds confidence in processing credit and debit card payments. Credit card payment gateways create more opportunities for businesses and customers alike”.

The website is also secured, in that no SSL is needed. What this actually means is that upon clicking ‘Pay’ after your customer fills out their credit card info, they will be taken to a Wipay’s hosted payment page where they will see the ‘HTTPS’ and Wipay’s URL. The checkout process is handled externally and not on the local merchant’s site.

The website also offers a fast, clean, developer-friendly APIs and hassle-free integration to make it a most efficient and seamless payment gateway.

The solution works with most WordPress websites, with a WordPress plug-in our solution also offers integrated code for other open source websites. The Online Payment Platform facilitates mobile payment pages and is specifically designed for use on all web-enabled mobile phones and portable devices, such as tablets. During the payment process, WiPay will detect the device during the transaction process and render the page to fit to the physical width of the device that the customer is using. Merchants can process debit and credit card payments online when customers use mobile devices. The process remains the same regardless of the device used by customers.

Partnerships in Guyana

The website has secured partnership with Massy stores where its customers can be able to make their payments, wherever they are.

There is also a partnership with the judiciary in Trinidad and Jamaica.

The History of WiPay

WiPay [we-pay] Guyana is a FinTech Software Company registered under the Companies Act of Guyana.

The local entity was birthed through the friendship of the Guyanese born, Wystan Roberts and Aldwin Wayne of Trinidad.

WiPay Guyana actually stems from WiPay Trinidad.

WiPay Trinidad has helped some of the biggest companies across the

Caribbean to incorporate an online payment processing gateway into their online shops, giving their customers the kind of shopping experience that will have them coming back for more.

The entity is hoping to be the next-generation provider of payment solutions, which features a consolidated platform for electronic bill pay, account to account and person-to-person payment offerings.

WiPay Guyana has since partnered with WiPay Trinidad to provide services to the public of Guyana.

Wipay Trinidad is a subsidiary of WiPay Global, a financial services company based in the United Kingdom. WiPay Trinidad consists of a board of Directors with over 30 years of financial knowledge and is backed by over a billion dollars in assets.