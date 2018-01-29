Who issued the lease for Reserve Land?

Dear Editor,

There is a stretch of reserve land that borders the right hand side of the Montrose main road. On November 27, 2017 residents of Montrose were taken aback by the fencing of a large portion of reserve land by businessman Ramzan Khuddabakar and his wife Bibi Farnanza Kuddabakr.

The reserve land is a major part of the drainage system for the Montrose and adjoining areas. It is through this stretch of land that water flows to access the outfall which channels the water to and through the koker via the Montrose pump. This reserve thus plays a crucial role in draining heavy rainfall or any overtopping of the sea defenses.

A massive piece of developmental work is being undertaken by the Khuddabakr family. Their development of this reserve compromises an already depressed drainage system.

In an effort to ascertain whose property the reserve belongs to, we shared our concerns with the Hon. Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, the staff of the Regional Democratic Council Region #4, Triumph, The Minister of Communities; Ms Audreyanna Thomas, Senior Communications Officer of GUYSUCO and the staff and councillors of the Better Hope NDC in whose jurisdiction Montrose lies.

So far there has been no favorable response to the compromising of the drainage system in a world of climate change.

The residents of Montrose would prefer not to be the recipients of flood-relief and sanitation hampers.

We learnt from Ms. Audreyanna Thomas, the staff / councillors of the Better Hope/LBI NDC and the staff of the Ministry of Communities that a lease was issued. This lease was issued to Bibi Farnanza Khuddabakr and is held at the Better Hope LBI NDC.

It is unclear as to what purpose the reserve lease was issued but what we can say is that it is to our detriment. We the residents of Montrose would like to know whether this stretch of reserve land is owned by the sea defenses, Better Hope/LBI NDC, GUYSCO or is it property of the region. Further, we would like to know who issued the lease to Bibi Farnanza Khuddabakr?

Concerned Residents of Montrose