Social Protection Ministry urges care providers to be registered

Latest update January 29th, 2018 12:56 AM
The Ministry of Social Protection is urging all social workers to get registered, as required by law.
According to information outlined by the Social Protection website, within the Guyana Context the Domestic Violence Act, the Guardianship and Maintenance Act makes provision for social workers approved by the Minister to be published in the official gazette.
Earlier this year Ministry of Social Protection’s Early Childhood Development, Childcare Protection Agency (CPA) Concheeta Gray, issued a call for daycare owners and early childcare providers to come into the Agency to be registered and to receive certification.
The Manager noted “we would like to encourage Early Childhood facilities to work hard in meeting the minimum standards.”
“Once you provide quality service and care to Guyana’s children, we are asking that you come in and become registered with us and you move to the next step in receiving a child care services licence,” Gray said.
Gray noted that the intention is to ensure that the nation’s children are enrolled in developmental-friendly Day Care Services that adhere to regulated minimum.
Daycare owners and early childcare providers must satisfy the criteria outlined by the Guyana Fire Service, and the Buildings and Public Health Unit of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council before they are certified. This involves completing the CPA’s registration form, providing a valid police clearance, food handler’s certificate and medical certificate to be accredited. The documents must be submitted for the approval by CPA before the centre can be licensed.
The centres are monitored by the Early Childhood Development Unit, which has responsibility for ensuring early childhood facilities including; daycares, playgroups, home-based care and night care, are providing quality care for the nation’s children.
