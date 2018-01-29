Rookie Rohan Albert wins exciting Prabhudial Memorial / Vish Trading Golf Tourney

With the Grounds now resistant to flooding, nearly 40 golfers turned up in high competitive spirits to participate in the third golf tournament this year at the Lusignan Golf Club.

Youthful Rohan Albert showed that the lessons taught him by his dad, former Guyana Open Champion – Mike Mangal, paid off as he beat the field of competitors.

Rohan, delighted at his win, said “I didn’t realize that my game was so good, especially since at the start it was poor and I began to be despondent.

But then I decided to play my best and was excited and grateful when I learnt that I had won!” Interestingly the Prabhudial Memorial – Vish Trading tourney of 6 February 2016 was also won by then rookie Mahesh Shivraj.

Immediate past Vice-President, Brian Hackett, speaking for Vish Trading, one of the leading providers of Agricultural and Construction machinery and quarry materials in Guyana, expressed their commitment to the Lusignan Golf Club for continued support of the game, in the wake of the positive contributions Vishnu Ramdial’s father, the late Prabhudial Ramdial, had made to the Lusignan Golf club.

In fact, Vish Trading, located at Area D, Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara, has donated 4 brand new Golf Carts to the LGC as part of their current contribution. Manager of Vish Trading, Vishnu Ramdial, was on hand to present the winner’s trophy.

The Tournament saw some keen competition as both 2nd and 3rd places had to be decided on a ‘back nine’ count, and the 4th place had to be decided on a three times count back (last 9 holes tied, last 6 holes tied, last 3 holes different,) in order to determine the 4th place winner.

Winners at the end of the tournament were: 1st place – Rohan Albert 68/28, 2nd place – David Harry 70/15; 3rd place – Aasrodeen Shaw 70/18; 4th place – Fazil Haniff 71/14; (and edged out to 5th place was President Aleem Mohammed 71/15).

Other prizes were awarded to Satrohan Tiwari for the Longest Drive (280 yards); to Papo Haniff (former 9 times Guyana Open Champion) for Best Gross – 79; to William Walker for Nearest To the Pin; and to Mario Acuna for Most Honest Golfer.

Meanwhile, other serious contenders were Patrick Prashad and Haresh Tewari with net 72, and Paton George, Ian Gouveia, Parmanand Persaud and Papo Haniff with net 73. Captain Chatterpaul Deo was happy at the good scores brought in by so many golfers.

President Aleem Hussain expressed gratitude to the Golfers and their family and friends for their participation in and support of the day’s activity.

He also shared appreciation for the enormous contribution made by MacCorp in their contribution of an excavator to dig and clear drains around the Golf Course and for the work done by the Groundsmen under Mike Gayadin’s supervision. Fashion personality Sonia Noel was also on hand and assisted in distribution of prizes.