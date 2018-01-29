Mings, John Fernandes, Caribbean Containers contribute to RHTY&SC Programmes

Corporate support for the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS list of activities for 2018 has started with three long time sponsors making contributions to the Club and its ten cricket teams. The Club for 2018 has set itself a target of 700 activities after registering its highest amount of 712 in 2017.

The first on the list of donors were Mings Products and Services, John Fernandes Ltd and Caribbean Containers Inc.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, club Executives Ravindranauth Kissoonlall and Mark Papannah who were all responsible for the day to day operation of the Club received a large quantity of cricket balls from Mings Products Service, while Caribbean Containers Inc and John Fernandes Ltd contributed financially.

Foster, disclosed that the balls donation were the 10th successive year that Mings is doing so and hailed the assistance of the Company towards the promotion of sports.

John Fernandes Ltd and Caribbean Containers Inc are both long time sponsors of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and their contributions would be used in the Club’s massive Say No/Say Yes Campaign which is organised by its ten cricket teams with the main objectives to get youths to Say No to Drugs, Suicide, Alcohol, Tobacco, Crime and Yes to Education, Life, Sports, Religion and Culture.

Foster stated that apart from organising hundreds of activities under a wide range of sub-headings, the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club receives dozens of requests from Clubs, Schools, Churches and less fortunate families for assistance.

As a matter of policy, the club tries to assist as much as possible but with an increasing amount of requests being received, it is getting beyond the capacity of the Club. The long serving Secretary expressed gratitude to Mr. Stanley Ming and Colin Ming of Mings Products, Patricia Bacchus of Caribbean Containers Inc and the Management of John Fernandes Ltd for their donations.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Development Committee of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club is inviting youths between the ages of 13 to 18 years old to join the Club’s Cricket Section.

The Club from the 1st February, 2018, would be opening its membership for a three weeks period for new cricketers. Membership of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club is free but members are expected to be drug free, disciplined and dedicated.

Members of the Club shall have to be in school and be prepared to get involved in making positive differences in the lives of others. The Club would also provide all necessary gears.

Interested players can call 337-4562 for more information or visit the Club office at the Area ‘H’ Ground during working hours, Monday to Friday.