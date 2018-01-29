Latest update January 29th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Masters Academy win big on day 2 of Milo/MOPH under-18 football tournament

Jan 29, 2018 Sports 0

Sir Leon lessons also in winners’ row

The first weekend of play in the Milo under-18 schools’ football tournament concluded yesterday at the Ministry of Education Schools’ Sports Complex ground on Carifesta Avenue yesterday with three matches being contested.

Action between Sir Leon Lessons (right) in their 3-0 victory against Uitvlugt.

The results of the tournament’s second day featured a 2-2 draw between South Ruimveldt Secondary and Charlestown Secondary along with a massive 10-0 triumph for Masters’ Academy against Queenstown and Sir Leon Lessons defeated Uitvlugt 3-0 in round robin action of the tournament which is also being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) with the theme: “There is no excuse for violence.”
Calvin Peters scored six goals in Masters Academy demolition of Queenstown. He was supported ably by Tyrone Khan who bagged a brace and Merriheo Eastman along with Isaiah Anderson who both netted once.
Scoring for Charlestown in the dramatic 2-2 draw were Raymond Bandhu in the 8th minute and Robert Downes with a 21st minute, first half strike. After being 2-0 down, South fought back through Negal Mc Bean in the 25th minute and Jamal Nedd with a goal in the 41st and the game remained with that scoreline through the remainder of the first and second half of the match.
Julian Bamfield, Zian Gray and Shamar Carrington each scored once as the experienced Sir Leon Lessons unit made light work of Uitvlugt Secondary.
Action continues next weekend with six more matches.

More in this category

Sports

Adrian Fernandes completes 83 laps to top field in GMRSC’s Endurance Meet yesterday

Adrian Fernandes completes 83 laps to top field in GMRSC’s...

Jan 29, 2018

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) first meet of the season, the Endurance contest which was sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise, Special Auto, Ansa Mcal and B.M. Soat, raced off...
Read More
Bounty/ Antonio’s Grille 1-day Hockey tourney…Old Fort Carriers carries away Male Title

Bounty/ Antonio’s Grille 1-day Hockey...

Jan 29, 2018

Despite disappointment, GBA Head finds positives from Dubai meeting

Despite disappointment, GBA Head finds positives...

Jan 29, 2018

GCF Points Race Series 2018…Romello Crawford trumps John in season opener, Hicks comes third

GCF Points Race Series 2018…Romello...

Jan 29, 2018

Masters Academy win big on day 2 of Milo/MOPH under-18 football tournament

Masters Academy win big on day 2 of Milo/MOPH...

Jan 29, 2018

Mings, John Fernandes, Caribbean Containers contribute to RHTY&SC Programmes

Mings, John Fernandes, Caribbean Containers...

Jan 29, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The price of nostalgia

    It is an idiosyncrasy of most persons to harbour a longing for the past and to believe that the era in which they were young... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]