Masters Academy win big on day 2 of Milo/MOPH under-18 football tournament

Sir Leon lessons also in winners’ row

The first weekend of play in the Milo under-18 schools’ football tournament concluded yesterday at the Ministry of Education Schools’ Sports Complex ground on Carifesta Avenue yesterday with three matches being contested.

The results of the tournament’s second day featured a 2-2 draw between South Ruimveldt Secondary and Charlestown Secondary along with a massive 10-0 triumph for Masters’ Academy against Queenstown and Sir Leon Lessons defeated Uitvlugt 3-0 in round robin action of the tournament which is also being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) with the theme: “There is no excuse for violence.”

Calvin Peters scored six goals in Masters Academy demolition of Queenstown. He was supported ably by Tyrone Khan who bagged a brace and Merriheo Eastman along with Isaiah Anderson who both netted once.

Scoring for Charlestown in the dramatic 2-2 draw were Raymond Bandhu in the 8th minute and Robert Downes with a 21st minute, first half strike. After being 2-0 down, South fought back through Negal Mc Bean in the 25th minute and Jamal Nedd with a goal in the 41st and the game remained with that scoreline through the remainder of the first and second half of the match.

Julian Bamfield, Zian Gray and Shamar Carrington each scored once as the experienced Sir Leon Lessons unit made light work of Uitvlugt Secondary.

Action continues next weekend with six more matches.