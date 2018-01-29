Masters Academy win big on day 2 of Milo/MOPH under-18 football tournament

Latest update January 29th, 2018 12:56 AM
Sir Leon lessons also in winners’ row
The first weekend of play in the Milo under-18 schools’ football tournament concluded yesterday at the Ministry of Education Schools’ Sports Complex ground on Carifesta Avenue yesterday with three matches being contested.
The results of the tournament’s second day featured a 2-2 draw between South Ruimveldt Secondary and Charlestown Secondary along with a massive 10-0 triumph for Masters’ Academy against Queenstown and Sir Leon Lessons defeated Uitvlugt 3-0 in round robin action of the tournament which is also being supported by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) with the theme: “There is no excuse for violence.”
Calvin Peters scored six goals in Masters Academy demolition of Queenstown. He was supported ably by Tyrone Khan who bagged a brace and Merriheo Eastman along with Isaiah Anderson who both netted once.
Scoring for Charlestown in the dramatic 2-2 draw were Raymond Bandhu in the 8th minute and Robert Downes with a 21st minute, first half strike. After being 2-0 down, South fought back through Negal Mc Bean in the 25th minute and Jamal Nedd with a goal in the 41st and the game remained with that scoreline through the remainder of the first and second half of the match.
Julian Bamfield, Zian Gray and Shamar Carrington each scored once as the experienced Sir Leon Lessons unit made light work of Uitvlugt Secondary.
Action continues next weekend with six more matches.
Jan 29, 2018The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) first meet of the season, the Endurance contest which was sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise, Special Auto, Ansa Mcal and B.M. Soat, raced off...
Jan 29, 2018
Jan 29, 2018
Jan 29, 2018
Jan 29, 2018
Jan 29, 2018
I never knew Forbes Burnham in terms of “face to face” knowledge. I went to UG with fellow students who became... more
It is an idiosyncrasy of most persons to harbour a longing for the past and to believe that the era in which they were young... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Not for the first time, the Organization of American States (OAS) is in danger of reinforcing the widely-held... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]