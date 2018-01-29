Let the COI into the crime wave begin

Latest update January 29th, 2018 12:56 AM
Dear Editor,
I am supportive of the APNU+AFC Government of President David Granger holding a COI into the 2002-2009 Crime waves.
As an outsider looking in, the gist of the problems started when “activists”/”politicians” tried to enlighten African Guyanese to their plight claiming that they were being systematically discriminated against and being marginalised.
People did not really understand what these words like discrimination and marginalisation meant; they just knew that there were bad words because the “activists”/”politicians” said so.
This led to certain Guyanese picking up guns to fight for their “rights”, becoming “freedom fighters” in the eyes of some.
The unprecedented out-of-control crime spree which the police were unable to get a grip on led to the formation of the phantom squads who retaliated against the “freedom fighters”.
In a way, the crime wave was an attempt to bring down the democratically elected PPP/C Government.
Yours faithfully,
Sean Ori
