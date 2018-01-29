Hit-and-run driver leaves girl, four, with memory loss

After spending excruciating weeks in the Georgetown Public Hospital, a four year old, who was struck down last year by a heartless hit-and run driver, is happy to be home.

But things are not quite right just yet with little Vanessa Rampersaud.

Vanessa, of Coverden, East Bank Demerara was crossing the public road at Success, East Coast Demerara with her father on the evening of November 17 last, after attending a friend’s birthday party, when a speeding car without lights struck her down.

The driver did not stop.

She was rushed to a private health institution and subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation after doctors discovered that the child had a fractured skull and spine, broken collar bone, brain haemorrhage and reportedly broken ribs.

She spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit before being transferred to the hospital’s Paediatric Ward.

The child was verbally unresponsive for quite a few weeks, before finally speaking a few words to her parents.

She was discharged from the Hospital in the latter part of December last, following much tears and prayers.

Her father, Yougnauth Jadunauth told Kaieteur News yesterday, with excitement in his voice, that he is unable to express just how happy he is that his daughter is alive and is still recovering.

He said she is playing with her siblings as normal but fails to remember certain things and has to be taught, or in this case, reminded.

“If I tell she to bring a cup, she gun bring a spoon, cause she doesn’t remember, although she de know all this before the accident. I believe all this happening to her too because of the head injuries she had”.

Although he himself is terrified of the nights he and his wife, Ormela Rampersaud spent in the hospital beside their daughter, he said that he can never forget the experience and cannot thank God enough for saving his daughter’s life.

The child’s father had told ranks that he held his daughter’s hand after ensuring that the road was clear before crossing. However, in the process of doing so, he felt an impact to his left side which caused him to fall on the road.

With his daughter beside him, in an unconscious state, he said he got up and placed her in a friend’s car. She was rushed to the hospital.

Surveillance camera footage viewed by the police showed how little Vanessa was struck on the road.

Due to the location of the cameras however, they were unable to determine the number plate on the vehicle.

No one reportedly saw the registration number on the car, which had no lights. According to information received, no arrests were made.