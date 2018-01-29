GCF Points Race Series 2018…Romello Crawford trumps John in season opener, Hicks comes third

Trojan Cycle Club’s Romello Crawford pedaled to victory in the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) season opening Points Race yesterday and in the process defeated last year’s overall winner, Jamal John of Team Coco’s.

The Berbice based club has commenced the year in style with their second win in as many races after Curtis Dey took top honours in the National Park’s feature 35-lap contest on Saturday.

Crawford pedaled to victory in a race that saw the leadership changes on multiple occasions in Three Hours 10 Minutes 22 Seconds to win from John who crossed the line with a punctured back wheel.

Another Berbician, Andrew Hicks of United We Stand Cycle Club took the third place followed by Dey who piped Hamza Eastman to the line in a sprint home that also included Paul De Nobrega of Digicel Evolution Cycle Club who had o settle for the sixth place.|

Deeraj Garbarran (United We Stand), Briton John (United We Stand), Christopher Griffith (Digicel/Evolution) and Jornel Yearwood (Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club) closed out the top ten positions in that order.

For the GCF’s series of Points Races, points are awarded to the top 10 seniors in the following amount 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1.

The junior category which awards points to the top three of 5, 4 and 3 was won by Briton John with Ajay Gopilall (Trojan CC) and Roy Winston third.

GCF President Horace Burrowes won the Masters category ahead of Ralph Williams, Junior Niles and Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton in that order and have each been credited with points; 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1.

On the upward journey, there was a three man breakaway with Eastman, Hicks and Garbarran separating themselves from the main pack; however, they were not able to maintain that advantage and the chasing pack eventually hauled them in.

The GCF has indicated that the last Sunday in each month will see the nation’s riders battling in the Points Races with the miles set to be increased for each race. It was further stated by the federation that the increase in miles is to help prepare the locals for overseas engagements in order to be competitive.

A total of 31-cyclists faced starter’s orders. GCF President Burrowes expressed gratitude to all the participants and clubs which competed yesterday.