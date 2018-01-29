Bounty/ Antonio’s Grille 1-day Hockey tourney…Old Fort Carriers carries away Male Title

Old Fort Carriers carried away the Male title of the Bounty/Antonio’s Grille on penalty flicks after their final against GCC Bounty ended in a goalless draw at the Providence Stadium in darkness, while the Female Final between GCC Spice and Woodpecker Hikers was abandoned due to bad light.

After both semis finished 1-1 GCC Bounty beat Pepsi Hikers 3-2 from the penalty spot while Old Fort got past GCC Sequel 3-1 on penalty flicks.

The final was played with both teams showing defence and sharing possession of the ball with the few raids on either being saved by the Custodians or missing the goal.

At the half time it was nil all and so it stayed to the end and Omar Hopkinson and Jason Clarke scored from the Penalty spot for Old Fort, while Mark Sergeant hit in GCC Bounty’s consolation goal.

In results of the preliminary games:

Female:

Pizza Hut beat Saints 4-0

Woodpecker Hikers beat Bingo Spartans 1-0

Pizza Hut GCC beat Old Fort Rising Stars 3-0

GCC Spice drew with Woodpeckers 1-1

Saints defeated Old Fort Rising Stars 1-0

GCC Spice beat Bingo Spartans 3-1

Woodpecker Hikers hammered Old Fort 7-0

Saints beat Bingo Spartan 2-0

Woodpecker Hikers beat Pizza Hut GCC 4-1

GCC Spice beat Saints 1-0

Pizza GCC beat GCC Spice 5-0

Woodpecker beat Saints 4-0

Male:

Pepsi beat Saints 2-0

Bounty GCC beat Hikers Cadets 7-0

GCC Sequel lost to Old Fort Warriors 3-0

Old Fort Carriers beat SHC New Tricks 2-0

Pepsi beat GCC Sequel 5-0

Old fort Carriers beat Bounty GCC 2-0

Bounty GCC beat SHC New Tricks 4-0

Old Fort Carriers beat Hikers Cadets 2-0