Aggressive squatters invade businessman’s lands

Two plots of land owned by a popular business proprietor in Georgetown have attracted well over 20 squatters on the West Coast of Demerara.

The businessman, Nazar Mohammed, Executive Manager of Mohammed’s Enterprise on Lombard Street, said he was made to understand that the squatters have taken over his lands, and the numbers are seemingly increasing by the day.

The lands, Track B and Track BB, Tuschen are valued at $15 million and totals almost three acres. The property is in the name of his son, Azruddin Mohammed.

Mr. Mohammed said he discovered the situation just about a week ago. Upon the discovery, he said he contacted the Police, as well as the relevant Housing Authorities.

A visit was paid to the site by Commander, Leslie James, officials from the Central Housing and Planning Authority as well as Land and Surveys officers.

The squatters were instructed by theses officials to vacate the lands on several occasions last week, but they refused to comply.

When Kaieteur News visited the area some shouted, “They can’t move we from hay!”

They have reportedly claimed that a government official gave them permission to occupy the area.

The source also said that the persons began clearing what they termed ‘their pieces of land’ sometime last week.

The frustrated businessman said he keeps appealing to the squatters to move and is contemplating what new measures he can take to ensure that these persons get off of his land.

“More and more of them keep coming as they hear about the land”.

Mr. Mohammed said he plans to build a gas station, a guest house, restaurant and a mini-mart on the property.

He said that the matter is becoming very serious, since it was just last week his excavator operator had to halt his operations, because the squatters surrounded the machine with their cutlasses, shouting threats.

Mohammed also alleged that residents within the area said that they are threatened by the squatters. He said he is hoping that whatever action needs to be taken by the authorities can be done at the earliest date possible.

During his visit to the property on Saturday, Mr. Mohammed showed his transport documents to one of the squatters. Her response was that the documents were bogus.

A woman who was cutting grass on the land came out and instructed the other squatters not to speak to the media, which they did.

Although no official structures were built by the squatters, they have erected tents for dwelling. The landowner said he is pleased that no structures have been erected and is praying that the situation does not reach to that state, which will make it more difficult for him to remove these persons.

The plot of land was reportedly purchased some four years ago from the Guyana Sugar Corporation. The businessman reportedly acquired official documents for the land two years ago.