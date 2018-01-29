Adrian Fernandes completes 83 laps to top field in GMRSC’s Endurance Meet yesterday

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) first meet of the season, the Endurance contest which was sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise, Special Auto, Ansa Mcal and B.M. Soat, raced off yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit with four classes being contested in the 1500cc, 1501-1600cc, 1601-2000cc and the unlimited class featuring cars over 2000cc.

Up to press time, the overall unofficial winner of the event was Adrian Fernandes, who also won the 1501-1600cc class, with a total of 83 laps with a best lap time of 1minute 25seconds.

President of the GMRSC, Rameez Mohamed, who geared up in his Starlet for the Endurance Meet, recorded an unofficial lap record of 1minute 19 seconds as he finished 1st in the 1601-2000cc class, unofficially.

Roshan Ali with a total of 76 laps from the two-hour race was top of the pack in the 0-1500cc class, while Romeo Singh rounded off the unofficial results with 57 laps.

Being the first meet of the year, the event was very subscribed with a total of 19 racers competing and in the grueling Timehri heat; only 10 of those 19 speedsters finished the race. (Calvin Chapman)